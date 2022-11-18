Oberlin Co-ops Take Part in Annual Iron Chef Cook-Off: A Photo Essay

Last Sunday, the Oberlin Student Cooperative Association hosted its annual Iron Chef competition. Named after the television cooking contest, the event invites all of Oberlin’s dining co-ops to compete against one another and invent a meal that must include a particular secret ingredient. This year’s secret ingredient turned out to be ginger, which was revealed Saturday at noon, giving the co-ops 24 hours to prepare their meals. The co-op chefs prepared the meals in their respective kitchens, then designated drivers transported the dishes to the Root Room in the Carnegie Building, where OSCA members filed in to try all of the dishes and await the announcement of the 2022 OSCA Iron Chef champion. After much deliberation, the team of Iron Chef judges made their choice, and Pyle came out victorious.