Crossword
Across
1: Quantities with magnitude and direction
7: Victor over Australia
10: To the ___ degree
13: Make a mistake
14: Maniacal laughter
15: Bygone language of the Brits, abbr.
16: Fine Bros, Kids ______
17: In the year of our lord, abbr.
18: Dope
19: The _______, a 1980 sci-fi dis-
co musical retelling of Adam and Eve
21: Song from the album Folklore ft. Bon Iver
22: “___” x 5 = ABBA song title
24: Circular circus apparatus
25: Local dialect
26: Travel approximation, for short.
28: Drivers license, for example: abbr.
29: Word related to Greek myth about a man and his reflection
34: ___ Patchett, author of Bel Canto
35: ¬ (logical notation)
36: It contains cones
37: Third floor Noah
42: Former partner
43: Affirmative gesture
44: Egyptian cat breed
46: A high official in some Muslim countries, e.g., in the former Ottoman Empire
48: “___ whiz!”
49: Sleep _____
50: Not the brightest lightbulb
51: “Darn!”
53: Make known
57:: Error causing Blue Screen of Death, for short.
58: Allergy pen
60: Titular Wizard
61: To time, in German
63: Armored Assault Tank in Star Wars
64: A luddite is ___-challenged
Down
1: A color, also a city partially in Lorain County
2: Before in time, poetically
3: Instrument frequently used by kids for drawing
4: Eight-sided
5: Sun god
6: A large species of grape native to the Southern United States
7: Spanish article
8: Gone, abbr.
9: “You ____________ my power” – Anakin Skywalker
11: “Double, double, ____ and trouble”
12: Straightness
18: Enzyme that joins together fragments of DNA
20: One of a group including sea cucumbers, sea urchins, and sand dollars
23: Do, past tense
27: “A drink with jam and bread”- The Sound of Music
30: Nelson Mandela’s political party, for short.
31: The sun, Spanish
32: ___ Sheridan, Ready Player One
33: Spanish indefinite article
38: Combine or become combined chemically with oxygen
39: Degrees away from north in star-mapping astronomy
40: Tilled the garden
41: A lie, in slang
45: Fictitious
47: Neve ___, community settlement in Northern Israel
52: Product of a South American palm tree
53: ___ product (produces a scalar)
54: ___-Manuel Miranda
55: Living thing with artificially altered DNA, for short.
56: Unagi
59: Program at Oberlin for incoming students, for short.
62: ¬yes (logical notation)