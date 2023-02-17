Across

1: Quantities with magnitude and direction

7: Victor over Australia

10: To the ___ degree

13: Make a mistake

14: Maniacal laughter

15: Bygone language of the Brits, abbr.

16: Fine Bros, Kids ______

17: In the year of our lord, abbr.

18: Dope

19: The _______, a 1980 sci-fi dis-

co musical retelling of Adam and Eve

21: Song from the album Folklore ft. Bon Iver

22: “___” x 5 = ABBA song title

24: Circular circus apparatus

25: Local dialect

26: Travel approximation, for short.

28: Drivers license, for example: abbr.

29: Word related to Greek myth about a man and his reflection

34: ___ Patchett, author of Bel Canto

35: ¬ (logical notation)

36: It contains cones

37: Third floor Noah

42: Former partner

43: Affirmative gesture

44: Egyptian cat breed

46: A high official in some Muslim countries, e.g., in the former Ottoman Empire

48: “___ whiz!”

49: Sleep _____

50: Not the brightest lightbulb

51: “Darn!”

53: Make known

57:: Error causing Blue Screen of Death, for short.

58: Allergy pen

60: Titular Wizard

61: To time, in German

63: Armored Assault Tank in Star Wars

64: A luddite is ___-challenged

Down

1: A color, also a city partially in Lorain County

2: Before in time, poetically

3: Instrument frequently used by kids for drawing

4: Eight-sided

5: Sun god

6: A large species of grape native to the Southern United States

7: Spanish article

8: Gone, abbr.

9: “You ____________ my power” – Anakin Skywalker

11: “Double, double, ____ and trouble”

12: Straightness

18: Enzyme that joins together fragments of DNA

20: One of a group including sea cucumbers, sea urchins, and sand dollars

23: Do, past tense

27: “A drink with jam and bread”- The Sound of Music

30: Nelson Mandela’s political party, for short.

31: The sun, Spanish

32: ___ Sheridan, Ready Player One

33: Spanish indefinite article

38: Combine or become combined chemically with oxygen

39: Degrees away from north in star-mapping astronomy

40: Tilled the garden

41: A lie, in slang

45: Fictitious

47: Neve ___, community settlement in Northern Israel

52: Product of a South American palm tree

53: ___ product (produces a scalar)

54: ___-Manuel Miranda

55: Living thing with artificially altered DNA, for short.

56: Unagi

59: Program at Oberlin for incoming students, for short.

62: ¬yes (logical notation)