The ’Sco: Intersections of Past and Future

Tanya Rosen-Jones, OC ’97, and Jeff Hagan, OC ’86, who both worked at the ’Sco during their time at Oberlin, certainly shared the sentiment that the ’Sco was the coolest, hippest spot.

“What was funny even then about the name ‘the Disco’ was it was outdated, but we held onto it and nobody ever called it Dionysus,” Jeff Hagan said. “I have to say, the Disco meant an awful lot to an awful lot of people. It was a place that you could go to and be completely unpretentious or completely pretentious, and there was a lot of room for both. I still run into people now, from my era, who talk about [how] they’ve never found another thing like the Disco and they assumed that they would. They should put a sign out front say- ing, ‘Enjoy this now, because you won’t find it again.’”

In Hagan’s time, the ’Sco operated primarily around student DJs playing adored dance music from Madonna to New Wave artists.

“There would always be somebody who came right from the library, right at 10 o’clock when we opened,” Jeff Hagan said. “It was normally someone who identified as a woman who would dance by herself for like 40 minutes, and then when other people would start to come in, she would leave and go back to the library. [The ’Sco] was a place where you just came in and did what you wanted, and it was pretty judgment-free. It was always good music.”

The sane principle held true during Rosen-Jones’ time as a ’Sco manager. Back then, Tuesday nights meant 25-cent beer.

“We [also] had a popcorn machine, and I remember making the popcorn and taking home the leftovers in a giant bag to my housemates,” Rosen-Jones said. “And then, Quarter Beer night, which also is gone because I think it’s actually illegal — you’re not allowed to sell beer for less than it costs — was Tuesday nights, and I had to mop after Quarter Beer, so that’s something you’d never forget. It’s pretty gross; we had to do it twice.”