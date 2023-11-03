Oberlin Fosters Journalistic Skills Through Courses, Publications

“I feel like the pendulum is starting to shift back,” Sundt said. “More folks are wanting to read book-length works when, for a while, it seemed like in the ether that stuff was fading out. … A huge role for these publications, particularly on campus, is to help writers develop, [even if] maybe there are ebbs and flows in the reading patterns. … The journalism world has been fearing the future of journalism for a while, but it does feel like it continues to persist in an encouraging way.”

Sundt, who is featured in the Review’s Nov. 3 Off the Cuff and recently published Warplane: How the Military Reformers Birthed the A-10 Warthog, similarly became acquainted with journalism almost by accident. Sundt writes longform, literary pieces, and he refutes the claim that readers no longer have the attention span for anything longer than a short snippet.

College fourth-years Hazel Feldstein and Ophelia Jackson are both completing the Journalism Integrative Concentration, both falling in love with the world of reporting. Although they did not enter college with the intent to pursue journalism, after taking courses like Journalism Basics with Cooper and Literary Journalism with Sundt, they realized their interest in the world of writing about others.

Feldstein currently acts as the JIC student assistant, coordinating events and sending newsletters to the extensive JIC email list. Feldstein previously co-hosted WOBC News and the news work group. She also created the Tappan Square Dispatch, a podcast run by students in the concentration. For Feldstein, the future is audio and the future is digital.

“Last fall, I got the opportunity to be a student reporter at the Online News Association’s conference in LA, and that was a really crazy experience,” Feldstein said. “I went to all these panels about what the future of journalism looks like. As the students in the newsroom, we were the ones being like, ‘Why are we putting this on Facebook? We should be putting this on TikTok and Twitter,’ and ‘That’s not how you format an Instagram story.’ … I met this really wonderful reporter — her name is Carolyn Burt. She works for the [Los Angeles] Times now, I believe, and she had a lot of really good things to say about what The Washington Post [and] LA Times are doing with TikTok, … turning news into digestible bites and learning how to use algorithms and trends to explain news.”

Jackson is currently the Writing Associate for WRCM 207, Literary Journalism. The JIC didn’t exist until the fall of her second year. She only picked it up this semester as an accompaniment to her individual major in Writing and Communication, once she realized she had taken all of the required courses for the JIC.

For Jackson, her relatively new love of journalism, spurred by the realization that it extends beyond cut-and-dried reporting, is akin to the feeling of jumping off a high dive as a little kid into cold water.

“One of the things that I really love about [journalism] is the way it exists at the intersection of three things,” Jackson said. “There’s a creative nonfiction element to it; there’s a social justice, social consciousness, and critical consciousness element to it; and there’s a research, academic element to it. … That’s what I love about it, to get to engage the parts of myself that are analytical and academic and creative and that are concerned for others on the large and small scale. … That would be my hot take on how we have so many journalists leave [Oberlin], but not so many journalists here.”