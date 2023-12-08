Editorial Board Encourages Students to be Conscious of Holiday Spending

It is no secret that the Oberlin student body is politically active. One only has to walk around campus or listen in on a conversation in the morning Azariah’s Café line to realize that students care about the electoral world. Our strong opinions were evident this November when student populations around Ohio showed out to secure Yes votes for Issue 1 and Issue 2, amendments on the November ballot that guaranteed abortion and reproductive rights and marijuana use, respectively. But, as much as Oberlin students are aware of the importance surrounding our decisions politically, we sometimes forget to be as conscious of the economic impact we have on the world around us. The Editorial Board wishes to remind readers that aligning one’s spending with their political beliefs is an important form of activism, one that should be used this upcoming holiday season.

In Oberlin, and the rest of America, the gift-giving season is upon us. Just two weeks ago marked the biggest consumer day in all of America. A lead analyst for Adobe Digital Insights stated that this “Black Friday re-asserted its dominance this season with record spend of $9.8 billion driven by new demand for the major sales’ day.” American culture has long been tied in with buying things, and this culture is one that Oberlin has been unable to escape.

With this being said, students should be vigilant about which stores and institutions we frequent. There is a phrase that is often tossed around in more liberal circles: “There is no ethical consumption under capitalism.” The intention of the phrase is largely about attributing blame — how can one criticize someone else for their consumption whilst consuming themselves? There is an understanding that all companies, no matter how “ethical” they may claim to be, are contributing to a culture of mass consumption and mass waste. However, this phrase cannot be used to ignore the malpractice of the companies that we frequent. It’s understandable to see potentially reducing consumption as a challenge since it’s part of the culture that we’re all familiar with. We are conditioned to follow trends and take part in social traditions like Black Friday. Although we cannot consume perfectly, we can still work to consume better.

We encourage students to move away from contributing money to companies that practice poor labor relations and counterproductive environmental practices. When we buy something, we should evaluate the practices and beliefs of the companies that we are giving our money to. As politically active people, we can voice our strong moral codes and impressive ethical awareness as much as we want, but if we don’t follow through when it counts in our everyday lives, we are implementing little real world change. The production of the commodities we consume is one of the main factors that is altering the environment. For example, transportation of and the electricity used to produce these commodities requires energy that comes specifically from burning fossil fuels.

This does not mean we need to be perfect. It is next to impossible to make sure that everything you buy is ethically sourced, fair trade, organic, etc. But we can still be better. If and when we can, students should make the choice to support small businesses with community ties, organizations that are known to treat their workers and employees fairly, and companies that are rated well in terms of their environmental impact. This holiday season, take the time to vote with your dollar and make an impact no matter how small.

