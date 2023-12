Tyler Reid passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Raised in Robins, IA, Tyler completed two years of school at Oberlin from 2020–2022 and will be remembered by friends and professors as a creative, joyful, and kind force. The community celebrated Tyler’s memory on Tuesday during the Djembe Orchestra performance.

The Oberlin Review offers its condolences to everyone touched by Tyler’s life and light.

Tyler, you are missed.