These Gay and Crazy People Awes, Delights Oberlin Audience

It is clear to Review readers and the general public that I enjoy musical theater. Musical theater has always not only provided me an escape from the stressors of everyday life, but also allowed me to feel things through the characters and, in turn, tap into my emotions. So when word got out that Company was being performed at Oberlin, I was over the moon. Company, with music by Stephen Sondheim, is a must-see, foundational piece of musical theater, and I often pull out the score to marvel at the musical masterpiece that it is. With unforgettable music and compelling, emotional storytelling, it has always left a lasting impression on me. However, I got what seemed to be disappointing news: Company couldn’t be performed at Oberlin as the show was touring and would appear in Cleveland around the same time. With my hopes almost dashed, I was so excited to hear that the cast and director had begun exploring alternative ways to engage with the show. The weeks went on, and I was dying for any information I could find about how the show was going, instantly grabbing tickets as they came out. Soon I was vibrating in my seat at the show, now titled These Gay and Crazy People: A Parody Adaptation of Company.

I was in for an amazing treat. These Gay and Crazy People, directed and adapted by College fourth-year Aurora Hegarty, mirrored the original musical in many ways, with the cast being the same size and the songs identical except for choice lyric changes. The largest change, however, came from the framing of the character Bobby, played by double-degree first-year Calvin Ray Shawler. In the original musical, Bobby’s character centers around his turning 35 years old and how he seeks long-lasting love and marriage after learning from his friends. These Gay and Crazy People, however, makes Bobby’s sexuality and his coming to terms with his queerness a central plot point. The show is nonlinear, with its scenes going through Bobby’s interactions with his different coupled friends, who offer their perspectives on their relationship and marriage; These Gay and Crazy People replaces the theme of marriage with that of Bobby understanding and accepting his sexuality and in turn exploring what that means with the help of his friends. The script change even went so far as to say that Stephen Sondheim was Bobby’s father, as explained in a monologue newly written into the show. While my jaw was on the floor during this reveal, it was a fun experience. This is also because of Shawler’s amazing performance as Bobby. I met him at the beginning of the year and have always known that he is a talented writer and musician, as he has already impressed me beyond belief. Now I can also confirm he is an amazing singer, actor, and dancer. I almost added acrobat to this list, just because in one of the songs he managed to flip all the way across the stage — which prompted a loud scream of shock from me, of course. His ballads, such as “Someone Is Waiting,” “Marry Me a Little,” and “Being Alive,” were inspiring to watch and left a lasting impression.

Of course, the cast itself was amazing, and I would max out my word count singing their praises. College third-year Nova Gomez was hilarious to watch on stage through their song “Not Getting Married Today,” but was also incredibly heartfelt in the scenes afterward, balancing laughter and tears seamlessly. My favorite song in the original version of Company has to be “Another Hundred People,” and I can say that it was done justice when performed by Conservatory fourth-year Isabella Lopez. Lopez commanded the stage flawlessly throughout this vocally challenging song, a sign of a true star. I know it is vocally challenging because I have sung it and failed miserably more than once.

One of the show’s other new changes was the change in vocal parts and lyrics. For example, the song “Poor Baby,” which in the original focused on the female characters’ concern for Bobby, was changed to encapsulate his friends’ concerns at Bobby’s reluctance to explore his sexuality. Even with the lyric changes, the song still captivates the audience. It portrays a new take on the song that engages the audience with the text differently than in the original version.

My favorite song was “Side by Side,” which included the whole cast and was an absolute blast. From the dancing to the strong vocals, the cast captured the energy and excitement of the song and brought a smile to my face overall. I have to again praise Shawler’s acting as Bobby, as the transition from wanting praise from his peers to being overwhelmed and frustrated by his own life was seamless and showed his character’s introspectiveness. Another favorite of mine is “The Ladies Who Lunch,” a classic Sondheim song that is often praised as a Broadway staple and completely blew my socks off. Not only is it a critique of the out-of-touch elite, but College fourth-year Isa Cabrol’s version was a force to be reckoned with, each note being powerful but also showcasing her range and skill. Though I only named a few characters in the show, all of the actors should be proud of the talent they exhibited on stage.

Overall, These Gay and Crazy People is a celebration of love and queerness, as well as the importance of meaningful relationships in life. Company is an older show, and one critique is its portrayal of non-complex female characters and its lack of exploration into other themes of life. I think that is what makes this adaptation so special, that it allowed for a more nuanced exploration of the themes and characters. The themes in this adaptation also made it engaging for newer audiences, especially at Oberlin, where many students have had their own experiences with their queerness, similar to Bobby’s. The cast and crew should be very proud of the show they created, and I tip my hat to them.