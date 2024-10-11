Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review
The Oberlin Review
The Oberlin Review

Resident Requests that Students use Crosswalk Button

Richard McDanielOctober 11, 2024

To all the new first-year students, I say “Welcome to Oberlin!” To all returning students, I say “Welcome back!” My purpose in writing is to ask of the entire student community a simple act — “PUSH THE BUTTON!” The buttons I am referring to are at the pedestrian crosswalks in town that the City of Oberlin and the Ohio Department of Transportation have equipped with flashing lights. Locations of these crosswalks are between Hall Auditorium and Tappan Square, the Science Center and Wilder Hall, Blue Rooster Bakery and New Union Center for the Arts, the post office and the Old City Hall Building. These lights are designed to warn approaching motorists of your presence, especially at night, and it takes mere seconds to push the button and activate them. Those of us who have lived in Oberlin for decades are, for the most part, used to the pedestrians of the College community and we are on the lookout (I hope!). However, there are motorists just passing through town that do not have our pedestrian awareness, and the flashing lights should get their attention even in the daytime. It takes but seconds to push the button, daytime or nighttime. Please help protect yourself and others and have a great year — PUSH THE BUTTON!

