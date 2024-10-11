Voter Guide for November 5 Election

Editors’ Note

The United States Presidential general Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Ohio voters will have a chance to vote for the next president of the United States, as well as a number of other races. We provide this voter guide as a non-comprehensive introduction to the down-ballot races that Oberlin voters will see when they head to the polls.

To vote, a person must carry either a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Ohio BMV, a military ID, or a U.S. passport or passport card, and be registered to vote in the state. If students do not have any of these forms of identification, they may request an absentee ballot before October 29, which must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or delivered in person to the county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

U.S. Senator

Don Kissick (Libertarian) is a former auto worker and HVAC technician. He currently works as the county development coordinator for the Libertarian Party of Ohio. Kissick served six years in the United States Navy, and was deployed twice in the Middle East. According to his website, he believes in seeing all taxes lowered through a transition toward a “Fair Tax.” Kissick is firm on a non-interventionist foreign policy with the end of all foreign aid and considers the preservation of the Second Amendment a priority.

Bernie Moreno (R) is an entrepreneur and investor. Originally from Colombia, Moreno started his career in car dealerships and began investing in blockchain technology. In 2018, he co-founded ChampTitles, an online solution to transferring ownership of assets. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2021, but dropped out of the race. Moreno supports a ban on “late-term abortions,” sending aid to Israel, cutting government spending, and restoring “American energy independence,” a term that, according to Scientific American, has been used to variously describe “when the United States produces more energy than it consumes,” and “a ban on the import of all foreign fuel.” Under the former definition, both the Biden and Trump administrations have achieved Energy Independence.

Sherrod Brown (D) has been a Senator for Ohio since 2006. He currently serves on four committees: the Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry Committee; the Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee; the Finance Committee; and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Before serving as a U.S. Senator, he served as Ohio Secretary of State from 1983 to 1991, and in 1993, he was sworn in for his first term in Congress. According to his webpage, Senator Brown’s top priority in office has been fighting for Ohioans and the “Dignity of Work,” which includes the goal of overhauling the tax code to “put people first” and giving workers more power in the workplace. Among other issues, Senator Brown also supports abortion access for all women, protecting voter rights, and ensuring that quality, affordable health care is a right for all Americans.

Representative to Congress, 5th District

Bob Latta (R) has served in the 5th Congressional District since 2007. He is a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, chair of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and member of the Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security. Latta has had 33 bills and provisions signed into law, including legislation concerning the opioid crisis, nuclear industry, global energy, and water infrastructure.

Keith Mundy (D) is the former director of operations for the NGO Voting Rights for the 21st Century/VotebyMail. He previously ran for U.S. Congress in the 16th District and served as the Congressional Campaign Manager fo

Jeffrey Sites, a congressional candidate in the 4th District.

State Representative, 54th District

Kellie Deeter (R) is a certified nurse anesthetist and practitioner, and owner of Fireland Anesthesia and Firelands Medispa. Deeter has indicated that she supports reducing government spending, defending the Second Amendment, and describes herself as a “pro-life conservative.”

Brenda Buchanan (D) is a radio traffic director, currently serving as a supervisor for Audacy, a broadcast internet radio platform. She is also the manager for the Lorain County Rural Democrats’ social media. Buchanan previously served four years as president of the Columbia Local School of Education and was a member of the Lorain County Joint Vocational School board. On her campaign website, she emphasizes her support of public education, unions, local farmers, and agriculture.

Justices of the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio

There are three races for Justices of the Ohio Supreme Court. The first is between Democrat Michael P. Donnely and Republican Megan E. Shanahan. The second is between Democrat Melody J. Stewart and Republican Joseph T. Deters. The third is between Democrat Lisa Forbes and Republican Daniel R. Hawkins.

Race 1

Michael P. Donnely (D) is an incumbent Supreme Court justice who has been serving on the Court since 2019. Prior to his election to the highest court, he was a judge on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and a former prosecutor. According to his website, he prevented the payment of more than $200 million in surcharges from consumers to First Energy. He was also part of the Court majority that rejected certain districts, finding that they had been illegally gerrymandered and that the General Assembly could not schedule a special election in August 2023. Finally, he was part of the majority that kept the Reproductive Freedom Amendment on the ballot during the March election and “protected the rights of unions.”

Megan E. Shanahan (R) is currently a judge on the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. She is a member of the Federalist Society and believes in judicial restraint. Prior to becoming a judge, she was a criminal prosecutor, and, according to her website, she tried over 50 jury trials while emphasizing her work prosecuting child predators. In 2012, the Cincinnati Enquirer listed Judge Shanahan as a “Woman to Watch.”

Race 2

Joseph T. Deters (R) is an incumbent justice of the Supreme Court, following his appointment to the bench by Gov. Mike DeWine in Jan. 2023. Before his time in the Court, he was the longest-tenured prosecutor in Hamilton County; he held the position twice, from 1992–1999 and 2005–2023. During that time, he also set up the first drug court in the state and the first witness protection program in the county. He was elected to statewide office as Ohio Treasurer for two terms, in 1998 and 2002.

Melody J. Stewart (D) is also an incumbent justice of the Supreme Court. Before her election to the Court in 2018, she was a judge at the Eighth District Court of Appeals, where she served for 12 years. She is the first African-American justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. While on the Supreme Court, she authored a decision striking down an electoral district map as being gerrymandered.

Race 3

Lisa Forbes (D) is a current judge on the 8th District Court of Appeals and was a partner at the Cleveland office of a large law firm. According to her website, she worked with clients on cases regarding complex business litigation, consumer class actions, legal malpractice, and trust and estate disputes, among others. She seeks to focus on the protection of individual rights and considers the court to be the “last firewall” that protects them.

Daniel R. Hawkins (R) is a current judge of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Before his current role, he was judge of the Franklin County Municipal Court Environmental Division from 2013–2019 and the assistant prosecuting attorney and director of the Special Victims Unit for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office from 2001–2013.

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 9th District

Steve Elliot (D) is the current chief magistrate in Summit County Probate Court. On that court, he primarily deals with probate law cases, including those involving adoption, estates, and guardianships. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, before becoming a magistrate, he “​​worked for the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and was a CIA officer.” He said that he would bring probate law experience to the Court of Appeals, which does not currently have a judge who has worked in that field of law.

Jennifer Hensal (R) is the incumbent judge on the Court of Appeals, and the second-most senior of the five judges on the Bench. Prior to becoming a judge, she was in private practice for 20 years. She has said that while judges may have political opinions, they should not be influenced by them in their role as judges, which she feels the current judges of the circuit have done.

Lorain County Commissioner

Tony Dimacchia (D) is the current director of operations at Lorain City Schools and a city council member for the City of Lorain. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Tiffin University in Criminal Justice and his master’s degree at Bowling Green State University in Education. He has been an educator and coach at multiple schools for more than 25 years in Lorain County. He previously served three terms on the Lorain City Schools Board of Education.

Martin Gallagher (R) is a business owner and real estate developer. He currently serves as the executive vice president of Suntan Supply, a wholesaler of tanning equipment. Gallagher is a board member for the Avon Lake Historical Society and the Beach Park Railway Station, raising funds for museum development. A board member of the Lorain County Port Authority, Gallagher was a part of a successful effort to acquire Midway Mall in Elyria for development.

Lorain County Commissioner

Brian A. Baker (D) is a life-long electrician, holding involvement in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He is the past president of the Lorain County AFL-CIO, a former LCCC Foundation Board Trustee, and sat on the Lorain City Schools business advisory committee. Baker has expressed his interest in strengthening local infrastructure and cultivating a business-friendly environment.

David J. Moore (R) is the current Lorain County commissioner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. In his tenure, Moore has taken part in GLIDE — a business incubator partnered with LCCC — and managed the Justice Center Project.

Prosecuting Attorney

Tony Cillo (R) is currently the associate director of the Lorain County Drug Task Force. He graduated from Bowling Green State University and earned his law degree from Case Western Reserve School of Law. For nearly the entirety of his 30-year career, Cillo has worked in the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office, holding leadership positions such as chief of the Criminal Division and chief of Major Felonies. Following controversy regarding his opponent, the Chronicle-Telegram Editorial Board endorsed Cillo. On his campaign website, Cillo addressed the issue. “I am the more qualified, experienced, and principled candidate,” Cillo said. “I ask the people of Lorain County for the opportunity to restore integrity to the prosecutor’s office and to allow me to serve as their Lorain County Prosecutor.”

J.D. Tomlinson, OC ’03, (D) is the current Lorain County Prosecutor. Tomlinson graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. He began his career as a trial lawyer and holds two decades of legal experience. In 2008, he was sworn in as Lorain County Prosecutor. On Oct. 4, Tomlinson was charged with multiple third-degree felonies, including tampering with evidence, intimidation, and attempted bribery.

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas

Maurice E. Corbin III (R) is a golf course manager at Mallard Creek in Columbia Station and was previously a member of Elyria City Council Ward 3.

Tom Orlando (D) is the current Lorain County clerk of court.

Sheriff

Rich Resendez (D) has worked in the Lorain police department and County Sheriff’s office. He also has experience in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is a member of the FBI National Academy. Resendez served as a supervisor for the Lorain County Drug Task Force and was a chief investigator for the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office.

Jack M. Hall (R) is a former chief of police in Westfield Center. He holds a career in teaching across several police academies, Lorain County Community College, and the Ohio State Bar Association. With his wife, they formed the company Law Enforcement Officer Technology.

For County Recorder

Mike Doran (R) is the current Lorain County recorder. He is currently working toward obtaining his real estate license, and has worked as an IT consultant and auto and diesel technician. Doran detailed his plans if elected again in November. “In my next term, I plan on working with our State officials to establish additional verifications to combat potential fraud,” he wrote.

Dawn Walther (D) is an administrative specialist for the city of Elyria. On her Facebook page, Walther discusses her plans if elected, committing to restore safety of vital records and ensuring accessibility of online information.

County Treasurer

John C. Prajzner (R) is an administrative assistant to the recorder of Lorain County. He has experience in real estate, finance, and as an election clerk for the Lorain County Board of Elections. He has held positions in the North Ridgeville Republican Club such as treasurer, president, and vice president.

Daniel J. Talarek (D) is the current treasurer for Lorain County.

County Engineer

Ken Carney (D) has been the Lorain County engineer since 1989. He currently serves as the chairman of the District 9 Integrating Committee of the Ohio Public Works Commission and is a member on the board of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA). He has previously served as president of the County Engineer’s Association of Ohio N.E. District and of the American Society of Highway Engineers N.E. District. Carney is running unopposed.

Coroner

Dr. Frank Miller III M.D. (R) is the current coroner in Lorain County. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed his residency at UHHS University Hospitals of Cleveland. Miller is running unopposed.

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Giovanna Scaletta-Bremke is the owner/attorney of Bremke Law. Scaletta-Bremke is an alum of the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Linder College of Business and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. At her firm, she represents clients regarding civil litigation, appellate practice, and criminal defense. She serves as the Lorain County Court defense attorney, part-time magistrate in the Elyria Municipal Court, and current president of the Lorain County Bar Association.

Dan Petticord is the civil chief for the current Lorain County prosecutor, serving as the designated statutory counsel to Lorain County’s elected officials. He is an alum of Bucknell University and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and previously worked as a private practice trial lawyer.

Issue 1

This ballot measure proposes an amendment to the Ohio State Constitution that would create a new method for drawing electoral districts, with the goal of ending gerrymandering. The measure would pass with a simple majority yes vote.

It would replace the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which is made up of seven politicians, with the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission, which would be made up of 15 Ohio citizens. This commission, made up of five Republicans, five Democrats, and five individuals who are either independents or members of other political parties, would be responsible for state redistricting plans. The amendment would create a screening panel of four retired judges — two Democrats and two Republicans — to choose the members of the commission. Actions by the commission would require an affirmative vote of at least nine of the 15 commissioners, including at least two Republicans, two Democrats, and two independents.

Current or retired politicians, party officials, lobbyists, and large political donors would be banned from serving on the commission.

The measure is backed by a coalition of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, including former Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and prominent Ohio Democrats such as Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio and Senator Sherrod Brown. Opponents of the measure include Governor Mike DeWine and former President Donald Trump.

Proposed Renewal of Tax Levy – Mental Health, Addiction, and Recovery Board

This proposal is to renew a tax levy for the board to provide mental health and recovery services. The county auditor estimates that the levy will cost $8,666,000 annually. At a rate not exceeding 1.2 mills — one mill is one-thousandth of a dollar — for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $32 for each $100,000 for 10 years. The levy will start in 2025, and the first time it will be due is in 2026.

Proposed Renewal of Tax Levy — Lorain County Children Services

This proposal is to renew a tax levy to provide support for children’s services that help care for and find placement for abused, neglected, or dependent children. The levy will also help the Children with Medical Handicaps Program. The county auditor estimates that this levy will cost $13,109,000 annually, with a rate not exceeding 1.8 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $48 for each $100,000 for five years. The levy will start in 2025, and the first time it will be due is in 2026.