FAVA’s 45th Annual Members’ Show Connects Oberlin Community Through Art

Firelands Association for the Visual Arts is hosting its 45th annual Members’ Show through Dec. 8 to exhibit local art in the Oberlin community.

For the last 45 years, FAVA has showcased the work of members of all ages and experience levels once a year, inviting the Oberlin community to view the creations of FAVA instructors, local artists, and residents alike. In a community as famous for its vibrant arts scene as Oberlin, the FAVA Members’ Show plays an invaluable role in bringing people with different artistic backgrounds together.

Dedicated to enhancing public appreciation of and participation in the visual arts, FAVA holds exhibitions, educational opportunities, and community activities. Throughout the year, FAVA presents revolving exhibitions spanning a variety of artistic styles and mediums.

The Members’ Show, which offers FAVA members an exclusive and guaranteed chance at exhibiting their work, celebrates not just members’ artistic skill, but also their invaluable contributions in bringing the arts to Oberlin.

“Many of our FAVA artists are not only members but instructors as well, teaching various classes for all ages and skill levels throughout the year,” Gallery Director Tirzah Legg wrote in an email to the Review. “This provides accessibility to community programming that otherwise might not be available for Oberlin residents and surrounding areas. With the help and support of our members, our galleries are able to offer free access to public art exhibitions that feature professional and emerging local and regional artists, as well as annual national art exhibitions.”

The FAVA membership program, alongside its educational and community building events, is crucial to the fabric of Oberlin.

“The FAVA Members’ Show is one of the few shows that we have each year that is not juried or curated by selection,” Legg wrote. “Members are allowed to enter up to two works in any style, medium, and subject, with only some restrictions on size. Due to this open submission process, the Members’ Show is one of our most dynamic and diverse exhibitions, featuring paintings, sculpture, collage, jewelry, ceramics and more!”

The Members’ Show features a mix of pieces, yet they all work well together. A mirage of collages, paintings, mixed medium pieces, pottery, jewelry and more are on exhibit in FAVA’s open exhibit space in downtown Oberlin. The pieces are a testament to Oberlin’s creative heartbeat.

“These kinds of shows are a great way for the community to connect,” College second-year Rafaella Thakur-Greene said. “Visual communication is always a great way to get to know other people and see other perspectives and different pieces of art. Being able to see exhibits that are for your community is the best way to interact with perspectives that you might not have seen, even if they are in your own realm.”

FAVA’s accessible location attracts many community members, including students.

“It was nice because it was in town, and it was free, so it’s really easy for all citizens of Oberlin,” College second-year Phoebe Dolan said. “I would love to see some more of their exhibits. The Members’ Show had a lot of interesting art, and it seems like a great outlet for new artists.”

FAVA’s influence in Oberlin has been present for 45 years, and the organization is continuing to grow within the community.

“We are looking forward to reestablishing our artist residency for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, featuring Assistant Professor of Design and Black Visual Art Professor Michael Boyd Roman,” Legg wrote. “We’ll also be presenting a 50/50 micro-fundraiser in the spring, featuring small works from FAVA members, local artists, and regional artists where the proceeds from sales are shared between artists and FAVA 50/50. FAVA will also be hosting a Spring Art Market pop-up where artists will set up tables with their works for sale throughout our gallery spaces with all proceeds going directly to the artists. Local artists should also look out for application opportunities for FAVA’s annual art fair in the square, and 2025 Mural Grant with support from the City of Oberlin.”

For anyone interested, there are a number of ways to get involved with FAVA including opportunities to teach classes and workshops, participating in FAVA’s seasonal art market pop-up sales, submitting proposals for exhibitions and collaborative projects, and attending classes and other FAVA events.