The Oberlin Review
The Oberlin Review

Elegy for the Minted

Ruby Spencer, Poetry EditorNovember 15, 2024

The wick hisses 

in a flat pool of wax 

and the drape is drawn 

above. The summit 

blues buckle 

under this great taking. 

All is pitch-dark as soil 

save heroes and horses, 

dotted, glowing. 

At the ridge’s 

foot, men in jars 

of electric lights 

wind down over 

TV dinners 

with dry canoes in their yard. 

May wire cutters give them 

no choice but to invent 

astronavigation.

 

Ruby Spencer is a third-year Creative Writing major from Charlottesville, VA. She loves experimenting with OuLiPo constraints and writing sonnets, personal essays, and folk songs. She is largely inspired by nature, especially the mountains and creeks in Virginia.

