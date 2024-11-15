Elegy for the Minted

The wick hisses

in a flat pool of wax

and the drape is drawn

above. The summit

blues buckle

under this great taking.

All is pitch-dark as soil

save heroes and horses,

dotted, glowing.

At the ridge’s

foot, men in jars

of electric lights

wind down over

TV dinners

with dry canoes in their yard.

May wire cutters give them

no choice but to invent

astronavigation.

Ruby Spencer is a third-year Creative Writing major from Charlottesville, VA. She loves experimenting with OuLiPo constraints and writing sonnets, personal essays, and folk songs. She is largely inspired by nature, especially the mountains and creeks in Virginia.