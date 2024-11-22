Football Secures Thrilling Victory Against Hiram

This past Saturday, Nov. 16, Oberlin football faced off and won against Hiram College at home. The contest was of high importance, as it marked the team’s first conference win of the year. It was also senior day and the last game of the College’s 134th football season.

Hiram won the coin toss but took the second-half option, letting Oberlin’s offense start off the game. Third-year quarterback Drew Nye started the push up-field strong with a pass to fourth-year running back Greg Lane, gaining a first down. The following 10 minutes of game time was strong back and forth from both teams. Ultimately, third-year captain and linebacker Hunter Green sacked Hiram’s quarterback Jaden Jennings, forcing the ball out. Fourth-year linebacker Brandon Hall leapt on the fumble, giving the Yeomen possession.

The Yeomen were quick to make use of their newly gained advantage, with Nye launching a pass from the Hiram 29-yard line deep left to second-year wideout Massimo Vliet, who caught the ball at the 4-yard line and carried it into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. The score marked Vliet’s first receiving touchdown of the season and of his Oberlin career. The score was followed up by a field goal for the extra-point made by second-year kicker Jacob Day.

“I’m just very grateful that I was able to contribute and do right by [the] seniors,” Vliet said.

Hiram started their drive attempt from the 30-yard line, but Oberlin’s defense was too much for the Terriers. Hiram was quickly marched back 12 yards, forcing a punt from the 18 on 4th down.

The Oberlin offense then returned to the field, starting their drive with only three minutes left in the first quarter. The Yeomen possession started in an unideal fashion, with a personal foul setting the team back 15 yards. Still, the Crimson and Gold were not to be outdone and quickly fought their way up the field, charging from their 35-yard line to Hiram’s 33-yard line. As the first quarter came to an end, the Yeomen led the game 7–0, with good positioning going into the second quarter.

Oberlin continued strong into the second quarter. Nye’s pocket awareness and rushing ability were on full display as he scrambled out of the pocket for a 23-yard rushing touchdown, marking his first of the year. The extra-point by Day was good, giving the Yeomen a 14 point lead. After receiving the kickoff, Hiram quickly fumbled the ball during their first play, which Hall yet again recovered immediately. However, the Yeomen were not able to capitalize on the turnover, and they were stopped short at the Hiram 46-yard line.

After finally receiving their first advantageous positioning, Hiram was able to snatch their first touchdown of the game and the extra point as well. After an unsuccessful drive from Oberlin, Hiram was given another opportunity to score but could not secure the touchdown. Rather, it opted for a field goal, bringing the score up to 10–14.

As Hiram started yet another drive, the Yeomen quickly shut down all of their attempts at a first down. After Hiram’s punt, Oberlin started their drive from the Terriers’ 40-yard line with a vengeance. With only 23 seconds on the clock, Nye threw a deep 30-yard pass to fourth-year Nathaniel Castro, putting the offense at the Hiram 10-yard line. To end the first half, Day made a field goal for three points.

Both teams played well at the start of the second half. Ultimately, Hiram found an opening to score their second touchdown of the game, bringing the score to a tied 17–17. As the fourth and final quarter started up, Oberlin had the ball at the Hiram 7-yard line, but Hiram’s defense was strong and did not let any attempts at a touchdown through. Once again, Oberlin turned to Day. Day more than delivered, knocking in what would be the game-winning field goal.

However, the game was far from over. The Yeomen and the Terriers continued to battle deep into the fourth quarter, with both defenses performing well and consistently forcing fourth and outs. Down by only three points with seven seconds left on the clock, Hiram had the ball on the Oberlin 45-yard line. Jennings stepped back in the pocket and launched a hail mary pass to the endzone. The game was on the line, and the crowd leapt to their feet as the ball soared through the air. Second-year defensive back James Chikwe jumped in the air, and the stands erupted in cheers as Chikwe intercepted the football, securing an Oberlin victory of 20–17.

“We won because of great plays on all three phases of the game,” Head Coach John Pont wrote in an email to the Review.

The Yeomen were clearly firing on all cylinders against the Terriers, but a definite bright spot was the defense.

Green was given NCAC Football Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for his truly phenomenal performance against Hiram. Green registered 13 total tackles on the day, with eight solos and five assists, placing him at 103 on the year. Green was also able to register three and a half tackles for loss and two and a half sacks for a total loss of 23 yards, as well as forcing a fumble and recording three quarterback hits. Green will definitely be a crucial part of the Oberlin defense going into his senior season next year.

“I think it all started with the preparation for the week,” Green said. “[Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Benjamin] Hammer had a great plan going in, and everyone executed their responsibility. When you have guys who are playing at their best around you, it makes it really easy for you to succeed.”

Even with star players like Green returning, the Yeomen will truly be a new team next season. Oberlin football graduated its biggest senior class in recent memory, with 15 fourth-years leaving the program.

“I’m glad we could send the seniors off with a win in their last game as Yeomen,” Pont wrote.

Fourth-year offensive lineman and captain Brent Larson echoed Pont’s sentiment.

“The win against Hiram was a nice mark to the end of my football career,” Larson said. “It was a tough game, but ultimately we prevailed.”