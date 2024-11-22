Effects of Election Amidst Finals Season

It’s that time of the semester when the sky gets darker, everyone’s energy gets lower, and most begin to ask themselves, “How will I finish strong?” What I think makes this specific moment in time even more difficult is that we are all figuring out how to cope with the election results. While some time has passed since the results were certified, many people don’t have the luxury to not think about how it impacts their futures. Now, we are being thrown into yet another high pressure event — finals — and it can be overwhelming. There’s an excess of worry that is coming from different sources, which is making it hard to “move forward.” The words “moving forward” oftentimes sound exacting. I keep thinking I don’t want to “move forward” right now, I just want to deal with the frustration. But, of course, there’s still academic work that needs to be completed, and things will only get busier. I’ve found these times to be very trying, and what makes it even worse is the added pressure that we inflict on ourselves. We should recognize that things will only get harder, and with that comes more of a demand to take care of ourselves. I personally realized that coping can include referring to lifelong goals for motivation, like remembering that I want to gain a career and the tools and critical thinking to pursue the career. In spite of this, I’ve noticed that sometimes those goals intensify the pressure of academic work and the future. To combat those thoughts, I again think of individuals who unfortunately don’t have access to an education and who are hit even harder by the election results.

In the midst of all this worry about the future, and the future of others who are in a much worse situation, it seems like there’s no room to breathe. One of the main things that we can try to do is to find the strength within us to continue to move forward in our studies. I try to keep in mind how much of a privilege it is to have an education, since it’s something no one can take away from me. It allows me to be aware of certain issues within society. My education is the thing that allows me to use critical thinking skills that allow me the space to navigate the unstable future. Personally, in the difficult times of being stressed about upcoming exams, projects, and essays, I try to value my education even more. However, that’s easier said than done. These overwhelming tasks, along with concerns about the election results and worries about those who don’t have access to an education, take over your thoughts.

First, I didn’t feel like “coping” would actually work, since there’s just so many things building up to the point where it doesn’t seem like there’s a solid way to get through it. The only way is for the assignments to eventually subside and for the break to come sooner. But even when the break comes and the assignments get done, there’s still the anxiety of the future we have to endure. What’s so essential to keep in mind is that education allows us to have a stake in what the future will look like. The critical thinking skills developed through education will allow us to tackle the disparities thrown at us. Someone once told me that I could use the overall stress of schoolwork and frustration of the election results as “fuel to take charge and reach my goals.” I hope to continue to do work to inform other people of specific social issues that are overlooked, to provide an avenue for perspectives that are overlooked to be shared, and most importantly to help initiate gradual change within society. I have to admit, this feels pretty daunting, considering the overwhelming things that are happening in the present and the harsh truth that I might not be around to see true change in society, since it takes time. Still, the sentiment of taking these frustrations and using them as fuel is essential to me because it makes the academic stress worth it and the worries I have for the future a bit easier to cope with. Unfortunately, it takes time, and day-by-day we have to deal with the disparities while somehow still holding onto a shred of strength. What most can do is hold onto the “fuel” that will aid us in formulating a better future. It takes getting past strenuous course work, exam blues, and the frustration and dread of election results to reach this goal.