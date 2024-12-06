Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review
Crossword 12/6

Travis O'Daniel, Managing EditorDecember 6, 2024

Across

  1. 1/3 of Review Senior Staff
  2. Daisy lead-in: Var.
  3. Spanish appetizer
  4. Decongestant brand
  5. Bridle strap
  6. Omani money
  7. What it takes, they say
  8. Mont Blanc, par exemple
  9. The Review counterpart to 64-across
  10. Modern hotel room item
  11. Garish
  12. Pageant crown
  13. ___ & Culture
  14. Parasitic fly native to Africa
  15. Kit Connor’s current Broadway role
  16. San ___ Obispo, CA
  17. “___ queen!”
  18. Lady’s canine counterpart x3
  19. Dict. listing
  20. Actor McGregor
  21. Common descriptor of drag queens
  22. Fratty moniker
  23. Pairs
  24. The Taming of the Shrew setting
  25. Commonly mistaken homophone
  26. Learns about
  27. Squishmallow, e.g.
  28. Oft repeated word in “Nowadays” from Chicago
  29. Section of the Review managed by Serena Atkinson
  1. Un poco ___
  2. Lima’s land
  3. Lacks
  4. Ready for business
  5. Vino ___: dry wine
  6. Belgian painter James

DOWN

  1. D.C. baseball team
  2. Melancholic holiday song “___ ___ Make It Through December”
  3. McDonald’s founder Ray
  4. Voice of Yzma in The Emperor’s New Groove
  5. How anchovies are packed
  6. Classic ass-trological pun
  7. Production editor’s weapon of choice
  8. “But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of ___t, ‘Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!’”
  9. “And giving ___, up the chimney he rose”
  10. 1/3 of Review Senior Staff
  11. All Things Considered host Chang
  12. Origami need
  13. Prince Valiant’s wife
  14. Silent killer in an enclosed space
  15. Ways of comparing means, in stats
  16. 1/3 of Review Senior Staff
  17. ___ & Culture
  18. Stars Hollow resident
  19. Potential nickname for 10-down
  20. Religious sch.
  21. Rum Tugger of Cats fame
  22. Nurse your drink, or ___
  23. Met expectations?
  24. Review News Editor especially fond of Bob Dylan
  25. Schoolyard retort
  26. 1974 CIA spoof
  27. “It takes ___” featured in Into the Woods
  28. Dorm VIPs
  29. “Far out!”
  30. Location of Review office
  31. Sonny and Cher, e.g.
  32. Netflix competitor
  33. Previous creative director of Céline
  34. Man of Morals
  35. What Fiyero might suggest doing through life
  36. Frilly trim
  37. Homophone for outspoken section of the Review
  38. ___ Store
  39. Gruncle of Gravity Falls fame
  40. Warning from an angry feline
  41. Potential title for a Yoko memoir
  42. ___’acte
  43. Tolkien monster



