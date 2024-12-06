Crossword 12/6

Across
- 1/3 of Review Senior Staff
- Daisy lead-in: Var.
- Spanish appetizer
- Decongestant brand
- Bridle strap
- Omani money
- What it takes, they say
- Mont Blanc, par exemple
- The Review counterpart to 64-across
- Modern hotel room item
- Garish
- Pageant crown
- ___ & Culture
- Parasitic fly native to Africa
- Kit Connor’s current Broadway role
- San ___ Obispo, CA
- “___ queen!”
- Lady’s canine counterpart x3
- Dict. listing
- Actor McGregor
- Common descriptor of drag queens
- Fratty moniker
- Pairs
- The Taming of the Shrew setting
- Commonly mistaken homophone
- Learns about
- Squishmallow, e.g.
- Oft repeated word in “Nowadays” from Chicago
- Section of the Review managed by Serena Atkinson
- Un poco ___
- Lima’s land
- Lacks
- Ready for business
- Vino ___: dry wine
- Belgian painter James
DOWN
- D.C. baseball team
- Melancholic holiday song “___ ___ Make It Through December”
- McDonald’s founder Ray
- Voice of Yzma in The Emperor’s New Groove
- How anchovies are packed
- Classic ass-trological pun
- Production editor’s weapon of choice
- “But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of ___t, ‘Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!’”
- “And giving ___, up the chimney he rose”
- All Things Considered host Chang
- Origami need
- Prince Valiant’s wife
- Silent killer in an enclosed space
- Ways of comparing means, in stats
- Stars Hollow resident
- Potential nickname for 10-down
- Religious sch.
- Rum Tugger of Cats fame
- Nurse your drink, or ___
- Met expectations?
- Review News Editor especially fond of Bob Dylan
- Schoolyard retort
- 1974 CIA spoof
- “It takes ___” featured in Into the Woods
- Dorm VIPs
- “Far out!”
- Location of Review office
- Sonny and Cher, e.g.
- Netflix competitor
- Previous creative director of Céline
- Man of Morals
- What Fiyero might suggest doing through life
- Frilly trim
- Homophone for outspoken section of the Review
- ___ Store
- Gruncle of Gravity Falls fame
- Warning from an angry feline
- Potential title for a Yoko memoir
- ___’acte
- Tolkien monster