Letter to the Editor: A Letter of Endorsement for Farah Emeka

As an Oberlin City Council member and longtime resident of this remarkable community, I write in strong support of Farah Lillian Emeka’s, OC ’97, candidacy for Oberlin Municipal Court Judge. Farah brings a deep well of experience, fairness, and integrity that is essential to this important role, with over 20 years’ experience in various legal areas, including business, probate, estate, family law, and civil litigation.

As Oberlin’s Chief Prosecutor and Assistant Law Director, Farah has prosecuted misdemeanor and criminal cases in the cities and townships within the court’s jurisdiction. She knows how the court functions and understands the areas the court serves.

Farah’s commitment to justice is evident in the way she brings empathy, compassion, and respect to her personal and professional work. She’s put this commitment into action, advocating for youth and families through her service to the Oberlin and Greater Lorain County communities. Farah is currently the president of the Oberlin City Schools Board of Education and has served on several boards, including the Ruby N. Jones Community Scholarship Fund Board, the Lorain County Urban League Board, and Save Our Children of Elyria, Inc.

On a personal level, Farah and I quickly became friends as first-year students at Oberlin College over 30 years ago. Community involvement and uplift have always been important to us as we worked together on fundraisers to provide scholarships and financial assistance to fellow college students and on various service activities on campus and in town. She was tireless and selfless in her efforts to support students (like me!) who struggled with college-level courses by setting up study sessions and tutoring us to success.

Farah demonstrates the temperament, knowledge, and compassion that our bench requires. Her ability to listen and advocate for equitable outcomes, and her vision for a court that serves all people fairly regardless of background, make her the right choice at the right time. She understands that our municipal court is a place where lives are impacted and dignity must be preserved.

I encourage Oberlin voters to join me in supporting Farah Lillian Emeka for Oberlin Municipal Court Judge. Her leadership will uphold the values we hold dear and ensure justice is both served and seen.

Learn more about Farah at her website: farahforjudge.com.

—Eboni A. Johnson, OC ’97