Letter to the Editor: Fascism Suppresses Individuals’ Voices

Have you accepted that we are becoming a fascist state, or are you still pretending that it’s not happening? Let’s break it down. Democracy holds our Constitution and the rule of law in the utmost respect; fascism grinds them both into the ground with the heel of its boot. Democracy ensures the rights and freedoms of all citizens; fascism encourages abduction and incarceration of our people simply for voicing their opinion. Democracy protects due process before the law regardless of the accused crime; fascism encourages punishment without proof and without recourse. This is happening now to American citizens. It’s only a matter of time before the Republican regime decides that you or someone you love deserves to be punished for any perceived slight, that dissent becomes criminal. Is that the America you want to live in?

If it isn’t, then now is the time to join those of us trying to right this ship. We aren’t out here as agitators and protestors; we are out here as protectors of our Constitution, of our democracy, and of our rights. We have to fight this hostile takeover of our government, and we need your help. Don’t wait until it’s your daughter who is hauled away to an unknown prison for attending a demonstration. Don’t wait until it’s your brother who disappears after writing a letter to the editor. Don’t wait until it’s you being kidnapped off the street by masked men for a Facebook post. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

–Katie Ruhl Rivet

[email protected]