Feature Photo: Community Stands for DACA

Pictured is College senior Zury Gutierrez giving a speech at the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals vigil Tuesday evening in Tappan Square, an event arranged after President Trump announced he would rescind former President Obama’s DACA, which allowed the children of undocumented immigrants to pursue careers and college educations. The event was organized by Lili Sander, with collaboration between Obies for Undocumented Inclusion, Lorain Ohio Immigrants Rights Association, and Indivisible Oberlin College, and drew a crowd of around 300 people.