Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

2:42 a.m. A staff member reported graffiti in the women’s and single-use restrooms in the Wilder Hall basement. A work order was filed for cleanup.

10:53 a.m. A bicycle and motor vehicle accident at the intersection of South Professor and West College Streets was reported. Safety and Security officers, members of the Oberlin Police and Fire Departments, and an ambulance responded. The bicyclist, a student, was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

11:38 a.m. A resident of Dascomb Hall reported non-offensive graffiti in a third-floor restroom stall, a wheelchair-accessible stall, and in the hallway. A work order was filed for cleanup.

12:20 p.m. A staff member requested assistance outside of Rice Hall for an ill student. Safety and Security officers responded and the student was transported to the Student Health Center.

6:00 p.m. Staff members at Mudd library reported two juveniles urinating on the outside of the building. An officer checked the site but was not able to locate the juveniles.

7:10 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. Smoke from overheated cooking oil caused the alarm, which was reset.

Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

9:40 a.m. Grounds staff members reported that a grounds specialist became stuck in an emergency phone tower while avoiding hitting a bicyclist. The emergency box was knocked off the tower, and the passenger window of a car was shattered, but there were no injuries.

9:55 a.m. Grounds staff members reported that an unidentified individual dug up a recently planted seedling tree in Tappan Square. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

2:18 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption in Kahn Hall. The student made it back to their room safely, and a work order was filed for cleanup.

11:57 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the third floor of Burton Hall. Smoke from overheated oil caused the alarm, which was reset.

3:23 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the third floor kitchen of Baldwin Cottage. Smoke from overheated food activated the alarm, which was reset.

11:57 p.m. A student reported an altercation between two individuals on West Lorain Street in front of Carnegie Building. Officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department responded. Both individuals, unassociated with the College, were taken to the Oberlin Police Department.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017

1:13 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department responded to a loud noise/unauthorized party complaint at a Village Housing Unit on Elmwood Street. The party was shut down.

1:13 a.m. Officers responded to a loud noise complaint at a Union Street Housing Unit. Upon arrival, an unauthorized party was shut down. A bong was confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

2:21 a.m. Officers assisted a student who injured their knee on the east side of Kohl Building. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

9:00 a.m. Custodial staff members reported non-offensive graffiti in the all-gender restroom at Warner Center. The graffiti was removed.

12:37 p.m. Officers assisted a student who passed out in Stevenson Dining Hall. The student was given water and a seat and didn’t need further treatment.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

5:02 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the second floor of the Service Building. Smoke from toasted bread caused the alarm, which was reset.