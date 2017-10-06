Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Feature Photo: Office of Religious and Spiritual Life Holds Las Vegas Vigil

Alexis Dill, News EditorOctober 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Patrick McBride

The College held a vigil at Wilder Hall Tuesday after more than 500 were injured and 58 killed at a concert in Las Vegas Monday. 58 bricks were placed to honor the victims who lost their lives. President Carmen Ambar and Vice President and Dean of Students Meredith Raimondo released a statement Tuesday advising students to take care of themselves and others and to take advantage of the many resources available on campus.

Students may contact Safety and Security at (440) 775-8911 (emergency) or (440) 774-8444, the Counseling Center at (440) 775-8470, the Lorain County 24/7 Emergency/Crisis Hotline at (800) 888-6161, the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life at (440) 775-8103, and the Dean of Students Office at (440) 775-8462.

