Feature Photo: Community Showcases Student Research

College sophomore Alyssa Altheimer speaks to students about her project titled “The Effect of HMB on C2C12 Cells” at the Celebration of Undergraduate Research. The celebration — which included two sets of poster presentations from 6–7:30 p.m. last Friday — highlighted student research projects from summer 2017 and was open to all College and community members. Altheimer presented her research in the Science Center with about 90 other students who conducted their work at the College and at institutions nationally and internationally; many students researched with the support of foundations like the Mellon Foundation. Oberlin has more students earn Ph.D.s in STEM fields than any other liberal arts college in the country.