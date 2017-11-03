Feature Photo: Community Showcases Student Research
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
College sophomore Alyssa Altheimer speaks to students about her project titled “The Effect of HMB on C2C12 Cells” at the Celebration of Undergraduate Research. The celebration — which included two sets of poster presentations from 6–7:30 p.m. last Friday — highlighted student research projects from summer 2017 and was open to all College and community members. Altheimer presented her research in the Science Center with about 90 other students who conducted their work at the College and at institutions nationally and internationally; many students researched with the support of foundations like the Mellon Foundation. Oberlin has more students earn Ph.D.s in STEM fields than any other liberal arts college in the country.
Leave a Comment
Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.