Security Notebook

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

4:00 a.m. Safety and Security officers assisted a student, ill from alcohol consumption, in Langston Hall. The student was conscious, answered all questions, and said they would stay with a friend for the night.

12:37 p.m. Student Union staff turned in a coat left in Wilder Hall. The coat contained a wallet with cash and a bottle with a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana. The bottle was turned over to the Oberlin Police Department and the coat and wallet were released to the student owner.

2:33 p.m. Officers assisted an ill student in the Science Center. The student was transported to Student Health, then to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

3:54 p.m. Two students reported being harassed by an individual from Elyria who recently attended an event on campus. The Oberlin Police Department was contacted and met with the students for a report. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

3:16 p.m. Staff at Cox Administration Building reported an odor of smoke and stated that the building was hazy. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded and the building was evacuated. The cause of the odor was from freshly painted heat radiators.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017

3:06 a.m. A resident of East Hall reported that an unknown student entered their unlocked room while they were sleeping. The student, appearing to be intoxicated, left the room and ran down the hallway. Officers checked the area but could not locate the individual.

6:27 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the bike rack outside of Kahn Hall. The bicycle was locked at the time of theft.

11:07 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from outside of Mudd library sometime between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The bicycle was not locked at the time of theft.

11:15 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated individual at an Elmwood Place Village Housing Unit. The individual, who was not a student at the College, was unresponsive but breathing. An ambulance was requested, and the individual was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017

11:26 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm, which was reset. A work order was filed for inspection of the exhaust fan.

6:13 p.m. Officers assisted a student who slipped on wet leaves and injured their ankle on Woodland Street. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

10:53 p.m. Officers were called to Kahn Hall to pick up a container, found by a resident, containing contraband. A tin, a baggie containing a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana, and a bottle containing a green, leafy substance were confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

10:21 a.m. Officers and an ambulance were requested at Philips gym to assist an individual who tripped and struck their head on a bench in the weight room. The individual was transported by ambulance to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

1:30 p.m. Staff from Philips gym reported being involved in a minor accident on Sunday, Nov. 5 on Main Street. A College van scraped a parked pickup truck. There were no injuries.

11:51 p.m. A resident of South Hall reported that an unknown person(s) discharged a fire extinguisher in the bathroom on the second floor. The area was searched, but the extinguisher was not found. A facilities manager on call was notified for clean-up.