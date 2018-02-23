Cartoon of the Week

Gender-Neutral Bathrooms Mark Key Step Forward The new gender-neutral bathrooms around campus are a triumph of student activism. Last semester, I was thrilled to receive an email from Title IX Coor...

Mass Shootings Prove More Complex Than Proposed Solutions Like every other American, I was shocked and horrified to hear the news that 17 people had been killed in yet another mass shooting. The stories of th...

Constitution Does Not Automatically Permit AR-15s To the Editors: The AR-15 must be banned. Like the M-16 used in Vietnam by our military, the AR-15 was designed to kill as many enemy soldiers as pos...

Americans Must Resist Russian Influence In May 2016, as Donald Trump’s campaign snowballed into a force of nature, a quiet conversation at the Kensington Wine Rooms between George Papadopo...