Security Notebook

May 11, 2018

Thursday, May 3, 2018

10:30 a.m. Service Building staff reported that the cable lock to the parts cage had been cut by an unknown person(s). Nothing is missing at this time, and the person(s) did not gain entry to the cage.

6:20 p.m. A student reported the theft of their unlocked bicycle from the bicycle rack on the west side of the King Building.

8:36 p.m. Wilder Hall staff reported a suspicious individual who appeared to be under the influence and was acting aggressively. Safety and Security officers responded and located the individual on the second floor. The individual became agitated when asked for identification and left Wilder Hall.

Friday, May 4, 2018

12:08 p.m. Officers were requested to assist an injured student at Kahn Hall. The student fell down the stairs and injured their ankle. The student was transported to the Student Health Center, then to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

1:11 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the front of a Union Street Village Housing Unit. The bicycle was locked and registered at the time of the theft.

3:32 p.m. Officers were requested to assist a student who passed out in a bathroom in South Hall. Upon arrival, the student was standing and talking with student staff. The Area Coordinator on call was notified. The student said they were OK and left the area.

11:28 p.m. A student reported a suspicious individual at the Cat in the Cream who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Officers responded and located the individual. Officers found that the individual had interacted with students negatively in the past and asked him to leave the area. The Oberlin Police Department was called to identify the individual as he would not give his name. The subject was told he was not permitted on campus, and he left the area.

Sunday, May 6, 2018

11:53 a.m. An Oberlin Police Department officer reported that he located an Oberlin College ID during a traffic stop. The ID was confiscated, as it was unknown whether the ID was stolen. The incident is under investigation.

8:22 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the basement laundry room of a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. There was no fire or smoke observed. There was steam in the area, as the exhaust hoses were detached from all four dryers. The alarm was silenced and a work order was filed for repair.

11:33 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a pulled fire alarm in the first-floor lobby of Dascomb Hall. Upon arrival, responders learned an individual accidentally hit the pull station when putting on their backpack. No fire or smoke was observed, and the alarm was reset.

