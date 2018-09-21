Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Students Should Attend Eliza Griswold’s Fossil Fuel Presentation

John Elder, OC ’53, Member of the First Church Green TeamSeptember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Combining a poet’s artistry, a translator’s empathy, and an investigative journalist’s persistence, Eliza Griswold makes the deeply divisive issue of fossil fuel extraction grippingly real. We are very fortunate that the recipient of many prestigious awards is including Oberlin on her tour to talk about her rave-reviewed new book Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America. National Book Award winner George Packer calls it “a morally complex and beautifully written story … about what binds and tears apart a community and a country.” The Green Team of The First Church in Oberlin United Church of Christ invites you to attend her presentation this Sunday at 4 p.m. in the First Church Meeting House at the northwest corner of Main Street and Lorain Street. This free event is co-hosted by the Oberlin College Office of Environmental Sustainability as part of the College-community Ecolympics.

