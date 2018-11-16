‘Enough’: NBA Players Take a Stand Against Gun Violence

As former Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade laced up their sneakers and jogged onto the Amway Center basketball court for warm-ups, a 17-year-old boy just 30 minutes northeast of Orlando, in Sanford, FL, put up his hood and stuck a bag of Skittles in his pocket upon leaving a 7-Eleven.

At the same time as over seven million people tuned in for the tip-off of the 61st NBA All-Star Game — 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2012 — Trayvon Martin was pronounced dead.

Martin, a Black teenager from Miami Gardens, FL, was visiting his future stepmother with his father the night he was fatally shot in the back by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watchman. Martin was unarmed and committing no crimes when he was murdered, yet Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges July 13, 2013.

A month after Martin’s death, both James and Wade took to social media to show support for his family. On March 23, 2012, Wade posted a photo of himself wearing a hooded sweatshirt to his Twitter and Facebook pages, and James tweeted a photo of members of the Heat wearing their hoods up with their heads bowed and hands in their pockets. The caption read “#WeAreTrayvonMartin #Hoodies #Stereotyped #WeWantJustice.”

Since that moment, pro basketball players have continued to use warm-up shirts, shoes, and other apparel to bring awareness to social causes they care about. In December 2014, a handful of players in the NBA wore shirts reading “I can’t breathe,” protesting the death of Eric Garner, who was choked by a New York Police Department officer.

On March 25 of this year, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics wore shirts honoring Stephon Clark, who was shot eight times by two policemen in his own backyard. The front of the shirts read “Accountability. We are one,” with Clark’s name on the back.

Three months ago, James donated his very own Nike LeBron 15 Equality sneakers to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The left shoe is white, the right shoe is black, and each has the word Equality scripted across the heel in gold lettering.

Recently, players have used clothing to draw attention to another issue of grave political and social importance — the abundance of mass shootings that have increasingly plagued the United States. On Nov. 7, a shooter entered the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA, and after shooting several bar guards and employees, opened fire on a crowd of more than 200.

In total, 13 people — including the shooter — were killed in the 307th mass shooting to take place in the U.S. in 2018.

Following the events, players from four NBA teams — the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers — wore black warm-up shirts with the word “Enough” on the front. The back listed the names of all the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting.