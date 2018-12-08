Established 1874.

Asia Night Market Continues Beautiful Tradition

Ananya Gupta, Managing Editor|December 8, 2018

Asian cultural organizations on campus came together in the Carnegie Building Root Room to arrange the annual Asia Night Market. The Asian American Alliance, Chinese Student Association, Filipinx-American Student Association, Japanese Student Association, Oberlin Korean Student Association, South Asian Student Association, and Vietnamese Student Association collaborated to display their cultures on Dec. 2. The event was free to enter, and tickets were available at the door as well as at two food panels held on Nov. 29 and 30, “What is Authentic? Investigating Asian Diasporic Food” and “More than a Meal: What Our Food Means to Us.” Along with great food and community, Asia Night Market featured cultural performances including Taiko, Bollywood dancing, and several musical performances.

