Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Menu

Community Should Participate in Sodexo Future Chefs Competition

Jordan Krystowski, Sodexo Food Service Director|February 22, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






To the Editors:

While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, elementary school students in Oberlin City Schools will use their creativity and culinary skills March 20 to make healthy Mexican-inspired recipes in the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. The national initiative, now in its ninth year, was created to get students thinking about healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Oberlin students are joining over 2,700 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served school sites in 30 states.

Twenty-five elementary school students submitted healthy Mexican-inspired recipes, and the creators of the best six were selected to participate in a district-wide finals event. Finalists will prepare and present their creations before being assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid-friendliness, and use of healthy ingredients.

Oberlin City Schools joins 266 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student from each participating district will be considered for 40 regional awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.

Sodexo, the school nutrition partner for over 425 school districts throughout the U.S., is renowned for its work advancing childhood nutrition, health, and well-being. In November 2016, Partnership for a Healthier America named Sodexo its Partner of the Year for successfully increasing healthier food options in zoos, museums, aquariums, and K-12 schools it serves, as well as meeting its goal to serve 17 million additional free breakfasts to K-12 students two years early. In addition, the award recognizes Sodexo’s efforts beyond its PHA commitment, including how it has created a culture of health across its extensive network of clients, customers, vendors, and employees.

The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge is just one of the many ways that the company shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers, and the communities Sodexo serves.

The Oberlin challenge will take place Wednesday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at Langston Middle School in Room 200. Please, come take photos, interview students, and enjoy the local event! To join the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge conversation on social media, use #SDXFutureChefs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under Letters to the Editors

Empty Mugs Holiday Brass and Organ Spectacular Proves Highly Successful This Year

To the Editors: What a joyous, beautiful event was the Empty Mugs Holiday Brass and Organ Spectacular, held at the First Church in Oberlin last Fri...

Oberlin Should Be Proud of Main Library Naming

To the Editors: Mary Church Terrell (OC ’1884, MA 1888, HON 1948) was one of the first black women to earn a four year degree in the United State...

Students Should Submit Nominations for Living Angel Award

To the Editors:   The American Cancer Society is now accepting nominations for the Dr. Alex & Maria Zolli Living Angel Award.  ...

Students Should Research Carbon Bill

I read with appreciation Yan Jin’s fine article in last week’s Review about the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s efforts to address the risks posed b...

CCL Supports Climate Reform

Thank you to Yan Jin for the excellent article on Citizens’ Climate Lobby in the Review last week (“CCL Fights for Climate Change Policies,” Nov...

Other stories filed under OPINIONS

Club Sports Deserve More Recognition, Institutional Support

One of the most exciting moments in Oberlin athletics last year was when both of the College’s ultimate Frisbee teams, the Flying Horsecows and the ...

Design for America Offers Opportunity for Meaningful Change, Social Impact

Before heading to Northwestern University in August 2018 to participate in the Design for America Leadership Summit, I was not sure what to expect. I...

Bernie Sanders: The 2020 Candidate Nobody Asked For

The 2020 presidential election cycle has officially begun, with upwards of ten candidates already declaring their bids for the Democratic nomination. ...

Sanders’ Progressivism Offers Hope for 2020

The Bern has returned. Millionaires and billionaires nationwide are on life support. Cory Booker is reportedly pleading with his Big Pharma donors to ...

Prestissimo is Back: It Needs to Stay That Way

Every three months or so, it comes time for Oberlin College and Conservatory students to select classes for the upcoming semester. This is a gratifyin...

Menu
Established 1874.