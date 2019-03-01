Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Menu

Scavenger Hunt

Mikaela Fishman and Gavin Epstein|March 1, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under THIS WEEK

Student Publications at Oberlin College
Student Publications at Oberlin College
How To Show the Earth You Love Her
How To Show the Earth You Love Her
Black History Month at Oberlin
Black History Month at Oberlin
International Perspectives: Profiling Six International Students
International Perspectives: Profiling Six International Students
Doodles of Oberlin
Doodles of Oberlin
Menu
Established 1874.