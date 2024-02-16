Love in the Times of Oberlin: February 2024

Last year, I published the first iteration of “Love in the Times of Oberlin” (The Oberlin Review, Feb. 10, 2023). I interviewed five couples, mainly alumni, and shared their narratives about what it means to love in Oberlin, musing on the fact that so many Obies end up with one another, even if they happen to meet later in life.

This year, the interviews ended up showcasing something a little different. While still mostly alums, these stories are more of investigations on the lucky circumstances which seem to so often bring people together. These stories, too, deliberate upon being in love with Oberlin.

So, with Valentine’s Day now over, enjoy these ruminations.