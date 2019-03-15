In The Locker Room with Olivia Canning, Senior Basketball Center

Did you have any favorite players growing up, or any role models?

I wish I had watched the WNBA or women’s college basketball more growing up. But my dad really loves basketball, so I watched the Celtics — Kevin Garnett was my hero.

So, you’re a big Celtics fan?

I am a big Celtics fan. I’m from outside of Boston. I have to be, you know?

You and Alex [Stipano] have been playing together for years now. How have you seen her grow over the years, and how has she pushed you to be your best?

She’s grown so much. She tore her ACL her first year, which is incredibly tough, especially during your first year. She’s had to move past that, and she did it in such an amazing way. She adapted to our coach and just does whatever is asked of her. I think that is really admirable. She’s headstrong. All of this has pushed me to work harder, because I’ll look at Alex and think, “Well, Alex is doing this, so I’ve got to do the same.” This year, as a senior, she hurt her elbow in the beginning of the season, too.

It seems like the basketball alumni stay good friends and stay connected to the program after graduation. What does this say about the program culture? We don’t really see that with other sports.

I think our team has a history of being really close and supportive. Maybe it’s just having to stay together during Winter Term and having that shared experience. And all of the alumni are still keeping contact. For me, I’m looking for jobs in D.C. and it’s cool to see that network [there]. It’s supportive, like a family. A lot of alumni work in D.C. right now. A [few] of our current players are from the DMV area as well.