SAAC Highlights Mental Health Awareness During DIII Week Programming

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

When Evan Hansen, senior captain of the Wabash College football team, took his life on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, no one saw it coming. He had started for the Little Giants for nearly his entire collegiate career, and all of his teammates loved and admired him. However, Hansen was struggling behind the scenes — not unlike many student-athletes all over the country.

His tragedy can hardly be seen as an isolated incident. Hansen was the second Wabash football player to take his life in the past few years, following Austin Weirich, who committed suicide on the exact same day, two years earlier. Weirich “masked his depression in perfectionism,” according to his mother, Leslie Weirich. Similarly to both Hansen and Weirich, Denison University baseball player Sean Bonner was more recently found dead from an apparent suicide on Nov. 7, 2018.

The mental wellbeing of collegiate athletes across the country has been in peril for many years. According to USA Today, a University of Washington study centered around student-athletes’ mental health revealed that, out of 500,000 student-athletes involved in NCAA sports nationwide, 477 died by suicide between 2003 and 2013 — an overall mortality of 12.6/100,000 athletes per year.

But statistics can feel arbitrary until they affect your own community, and in the wake of alarming student-athlete crises at Wabash, Oberlin student-athletes — who compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference with the Little Giants — know that their voices matter here, too.

It’s a tradition for the NCAA to celebrate Division III athletics every year with a ritualistic “Division III Week,” in which participating schools across the country celebrate the unique experience of being a Division III athlete — where schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and social events are just as important to the students’ experience as their sports.