Woods’ Victory is a Story of Fatherhood, Not Redemption

I’ve seen many tweets and articles refer to Woods’ victory as redemption, and while Americans do love a good redemption story, I don’t see it as such — it’s more than that.

For Woods, this wasn’t about changing the way the media depicts him or making the haters and doubters eat their words. This is the part of Woods’ story where he finally got to show his children firsthand what he’s been able to accomplish his entire career.

As crowded as Augusta was and as loud as fans’ “Tiger, Tiger!” chants were, Woods only had eyes and ears for his mother, girlfriend, and his children — Charlie and his 11-year-old daughter Sam. Woods didn’t want the victory for himself as a professional golfer as much as he needed it as a father.

Sam and Charlie were born around the time that Woods stopped winning championships and started making the tabloids for the things he was doing outside of golf, including his consumption of drugs and involvement in several extramarital affairs. He ruined his marriage with Elin Nordegren, hurt the people who cared about him most, and temporarily ruined his career.

Of course, his children know how great of a golfer their father once was. They’ve seen clips and have been told stories their whole lives. However, until Sunday, they had never seen him at his very best. When Woods put on his fifth green jacket, which he joked fit him perfectly, Woods was able to show his kids the value in never giving up.

Before the tournament, Woods told Greg Cote of the Miami Herald, “I want them to see [for themselves] what I’ve been able to do my entire career.”