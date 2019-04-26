Kyle Korver Calls on White Athletes to Recognize Their Privilege

Americans have a cultural fascination with the idea that sports are a meritocracy, where the only ingredients for success are physical prowess and a burning will to win. This mythology is strong within basketball culture, as legends like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and others have become revered for their aggression, unwavering ambition, and exceptional work ethic.

What this narrative erases, however, is that athletes are people who face many of the same barriers as the rest of us — both physical and social. Athletes of color, for example, face racist people and structures, as do other people of color — a fact that is not discussed often enough at both amateur and professional levels within the world of sports.

Take Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Robertson. We remember him primarily as the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season in 1962 — and only one of two NBA players to have ever averaged a triple-double at all, the other being Russell Westbrook. What we discuss less, however, is the ways Robertson had to overcome racism at every step of his playing career, from high school to the NBA, and how such incidents profoundly shaped his perspective on sports and life.

To put it simply, race mattered in Robertson’s career, as it has in the careers of so many other basketball players of color. But we often erase that reality because it complicates the narrative we want to build about Robertson; we want him to be someone who pushed the sport forward, who had that killer instinct and determination to win. While he undoubtedly pushed the sport forward, we don’t want to acknowledge that he did so despite barriers intentionally put in his path by people who wanted to hold him back because of the color of his skin.

Similarly, Hall-of-Famer and retired Los Angeles Lakers point guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. is remembered most for his dazzling smile, flashy passes, and unlikely friendship with white frenemy Larry Bird. We don’t talk about the racialized backlash he received after announcing to the world that he was HIV positive — and his friendship with Bird is often reduced to a simple story of how basketball pushes athletes to overcome differences, including racial ones.

It would be nice to think that all of this is firmly in the past and that basketball has come a long way. And yet, it was during a game just last month when point guard Russell Westbrook was mocked with racial slurs by a fan watching the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Utah Jazz, an experience Robertson had to deal with countless times throughout his career.

That incident was part of what moved Utah Jazz wing Kyle Korver, one of the preeminent three-point shooters in NBA history, to publish a piece called “Privileged” in The Players’ Tribune, an online publication launched in 2014 by MLB Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter.

The Tribune’s mission is, in part, to help bridge the gap between famous athletes and fans, to humanize the players we idolize and mythologize in so many ways. Part of that work is acknowledging that athletes — and their performance — are impacted on a daily basis by so much more than their physical responsibilities.

At its core, Korver’s piece — as implied by the headline — focuses on what it means to be a white athlete in a predominantly Black league. He acknowledges that his teammates of color have a remarkably different experience than he does, both on and off the court, and implores other white people to both identify racist incidents when they occur and to sit back and follow the lead of people of color in deciding how to address them.

In the piece, Korver makes several key points and commitments. One of the most important is his declaration that any fan who wears his jersey should know where he stands on issues of race, privilege, and police brutality.