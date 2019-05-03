Oberlin’s Hammer Throwers Compete With Passion, Win Big, Despite Dangers

The hammer throw might be the most dangerous event in the sport of track and field. It injures, and occasionally kills, more athletes and spectators per year than any other track and field event. Because of its inherent danger, it has been banned from most high school programs across the country. Ironically enough, for many Oberlin field athletes who participate in the hammer throw along with shot put, javelin, and weight throw, the hammer remains their favorite event.

“Yeah, there’s an element of danger,” shrugged College junior and thrower Maya English. “But we know the rules — when someone’s in the ring, we watch where they throw.”

Senior thrower Hank Sinn agreed.

“Of course, in any sport, you have to be on edge,” Sinn said. “But we know our boundaries and rules to ward off danger.”

Because hammer-throwing is not allowed in most high school track and field programs, many athletes are first introduced to the event at the collegiate level. The hammer toss is similar to the shot put, according to Sinn, because it is also thrown from a metal court, and the movement of the throw is a rotational one, so the thrower spins in a circle to gain momentum before they release the hammer into the air. Sinn was unable to learn the hammer toss in high school, and English only learned it on the side, as her main events were the javelin and shot-put.

“I didn’t know a single person in high school who threw the hammer,” Sinn said.

Sinn and English, as well as the other Oberlin hammer throwers, had to develop both the physical skills and the mental comprehension of the event simultaneously during their first year of college — an uncharacteristically late time for a field athlete to acquire a new skill. But the hammer athletes have been trained by Associate Head Track and Field Coach John Hepp, who, according to Sinn, really helped build a foundation for their throws.