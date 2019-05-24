Preying Manti Win National Title
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Preying Manti, Oberlin’s women and trans Ultimate Frisbee team, won the 2019 national championship title in College Station, TX, with a 13–7 win over the No. 1-seeded Bates College on May 18. Oberlin overcame the odds, as they entered the game as the sixth overall seed. They returned to campus to a surprise celebration organized by the Flying Horsecows — the men’s team — and the Preying Manti’s B team.
“The Preying Manti symbolize Oberlin’s mission of learning and labor with a drive for social justice,” said Double-degree senior and captain Abby Cheng. “This team of Obies has strived this year for equal contribution from each player toward a united goal — winning nationals. It feels like a fairy tale, as if every moment for decades has led up to this win. We know that there is a community more immense than one can conceive of who has been rooting for us all along and that we are just a small representation of a community of champions.”
Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.