Flying+Horsecows+Secure+Spot+to+Nationals

In a display of unyielding determination, the Oberlin men’s open Ultimate Frisbee team soared to victory at the Division III Ohio Valley Regional Championships, earning a spot in the National Championship.

The journey to this moment was paved with countless hours of sweat, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication. The weekend prior, the Flying Horsecows faced many disappointing defeats at Sectionals: plagued by injuries and illness, they finished with a 0–4 record in the Miami, OH competition. However, looking forward to a redeeming performance in Butler, PA, the Flying Horsecows entered the tournament at No. 7 seed. With two bids to nationals on the line, they rallied with a vengeance to sweep the competition.

Third-year Isso Trenard remarked on their performance in the sectionals.

“Sectionals [were] moved back a week and we knew everyone was advancing, so we held stuff so we didn’t show our hand too early. … We didn’t play our full depth,” Trenard said. “At sectionals we came out slow, regionals we came out hot, and we were fighting for another chance to play with our seniors.”

Captained by fourth-years Griffin O’Neal-Freeman and Braque Pike and third-year Ben Fuguet, the Horsecows exhibited flawless teamwork and cohesion throughout the tournament. They found their stride in their campaign against Swarthmore College, ending the half at 7–1 and securing an 8–1 victory.

The next game against No. 4 seed University of Scranton was a close match-up. First-year Sebastien Kline scored the first two points for Oberlin, keeping the game at a close 2–1 before Scranton answered with two points of their own. The Horsecows ended the first half at a comfortable 7–4, but Scranton fought back valiantly and scored the first point after halftime, heating up the game to a nerve-wracking 11–11.

Oberlin ultimately secured the win at 12–11 and advanced to face the Xavier University BLOB. This was a nail-biting game, each team playing strongly in the first half, matching each other point for point to end the half at a 7–5 Oberlin advantage. After halftime, however, Oberlin pulled ahead to score four times in a row and eventually ended the game with a 13–6 victory.

The Horsecows finished day one of regionals against the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Cedarville University Swarm. This was a tight game from beginning to end, each team matching each other point for point. Oberlin proved a worthy opponent, pulling ahead slightly to finish the first half at 7–5, but they still had their work cut out for them as the Swarm tied up the game shortly after. After some impressive plays, the Horsecows managed to round out their day one sweep with a 10–9 upset.

With one game left in their campaign to nationals, the Horsecows faced the Messiah University Falcons. With the Falcons starting on offense, the Horsecows pulled off two successive breaks to gain an early lead. With both teams vying for a bid to nationals, the energy was electric. Despite some impressive points by the Falcons, Oberlin managed to cling to the lead for the majority of the first half, slipping only slightly to 6–6 just before halftime. However, after the break for half, the Horsecows continued to gain momentum and held strong with skillful plays by both the offensive and defensive lines. They pulled off a victorious 13–9 win, punching their ticket to nationals.

The journey is far from over. With their eyes set firmly on the ultimate prize, the Horsecows now turn their attention to the upcoming nationals. Fueled by their recent victories and a hunger for even greater triumphs, they know that they have their work cut out for them.

According to second-year Adam Wright, the team embraces this challenge and is looking forward to the high-caliber games that await them at nationals.

“It’ll be about fine-tuning our zone defense and moving the ball quickly when we move against strong teams,” Wright said.

On May 18, the Flying Horsecows will travel to Milwaukee for nationals, where they will face the top 16 teams competing in the Men’s Division for the 2024 USA Ultimate D-III College Championship.