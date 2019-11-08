Quadmates Find Support in Athletics, Classroom, and Beyond

When College second-years Lucca Abele, Anna Scott, Phoebe von Conta, and Maggie Allen are together, they often cannot hold a conversation without it eventually dissolving into laughter. In addition to being teammates on the cross country and track and field teams, the four live together, have overlapping academic interests, and take many of the same classes; all of which have fostered deep friendships that shape many aspects of their Oberlin lives. The four initially met as first-years during cross country preseason, which required them to be on campus a month before orientation. Allen and von Conta both agreed that they remembered Abele because she is vegan and from Vermont. Scott was more reserved her first semester because she came to Oberlin knowing older students. However, she became closer with teammates and friends in her class as the year progressed. Both running and the dynamic of the women’s cross country team have influenced their friendship, as they all have found a support system in each other and the team.

“The cross country team as a whole is an incredibly tight-knit group — I wouldn’t even call it a team, it’s more of a family,” said Allen. “I also think that the close friendships that we’ve fostered in the place that we live in together and the dynamics that we have formed outside of actual practice and competition have really helped develop trust because we know that we have each other’s backs at practice, during workouts, during races, and after.” While the four live together, the quad has also become a space for all members of the cross country team to congregate. “Our quad is kind of a revolving door for the entire cross country team,” von Conta said. “A lot of people come and go, so it does feel like a home base for the team.” Similar to the supportive environment nurtured by the team, the four encourage each other to pursue new opportunities. Scott is particularly interested in visual arts and decorated the living space with her artwork. “I remember this one specific night that I came home and I played a song sample for you guys of what I had been working on,” Scott said, speaking to her three roommates. “And immediately you were like, ‘Oh my God, you have to join the Conservatory.’ You all inspired me so much and were supportive and loved hearing my music [so much] that I got on my bike and immediately rode to the Conservatory to pick up an independent study for voice lessons form. The living space that we’ve created is incredibly supportive of all our diverse interests.”

Abele, von Conta, and Scott are interested in Environmental Studies and work on the Environmental Dashboard together. Last semester, von Conta took Practicum in Communication with Paul Sears Professor of Environ- mental Studies and Biology John Petersen, OC ’88. She later recommended it to Abele and Scott, who are in the course this semester and working together to create training material for the guest engagement staff at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. This semester, von Conta is working as a community voices manager, working closely with Petersen and students in the practicum. “Even when I’m not interacting with Lucca and Anna, I’m still working on the same work that they’re doing,” von Conta said. “It’s an interesting way to stay connected and get experience with different technological tools I would never have used if I wasn’t a member of the [Environmental] Dashboard.”