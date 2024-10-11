Volleyball Wins Second Conference Game

Coming off of a loss against 16th-ranked Case Western Reserve University last Wednesday, the Oberlin College women’s volleyball team bounced back to win 3–0 against Ohio Wesleyan University in their second North Coast Athletic Conference matchup of the season. The volleyball team delivered its strongest performance of the season on Friday night, defeating the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops in three straight sets (25–21, 25–15, 25–23) at home.

The Yeowomen took a commanding lead with third-year Josie Macdonald racking up seven straight service points, including three aces, to set the score at 8–0 early in the first set. This spurred the Battling Bishops into action with Oberlin and OWU going 10–8 for kills in the first set. Although OWU managed to close the gap and briefly take a 16–15 lead, the Yeowomen quickly regained control, ultimately securing the first set 25–21.

Driven by their strong start, Oberlin continued to press on in the second set. A flurry of scores saw the Yeowomen jump to a 5–1 advantage. They continued to hold strong, and kills by third-year Zeynep Kaya and fourth-year Cami Sweet brought the score to 11–4, forcing an early Ohio Wesleyan timeout. Third-year Jillian Jendsen pushed the momentum forward with multiple well placed balls, leading to kills from fourth-years Natalie Dufour and Julia Hall. The Yeowomen finished their decisive set victory with a kill from Hall, bringing the final set score to 25–15.

The third set proved to be the most competitive, with the Bishops mounting a furious comeback. Despite a kill from first-year Evelyn Welton to open play, OWU launched an impressive offensive attack with 12 kills from six different players pulling the score to 16–11. Despite trailing for the majority of the set, Oberlin made a determined comeback, tying the score at 21–21 following a kill from Sweet and three kills from Kaya. After briefly falling behind again, the Yeowomen surged ahead with three consecutive points, capped off by a crucial kill and ace from Kaya. Hall sealed the set at 25–23 with a final kill, giving Oberlin a well-deserved victory.

Oberlin’s offensive depth was evident as Welton, Dufour, and Hall each chipped in with six kills. Macdonald stood out with five aces, showcasing her serving strength. The duo of Jendsen and first-year Genna Gauthier combined for 30 assists, while third-year Iris Archibald anchored the defense with 15 digs.

“This season, Oberlin struggled early,” fourth-year volleyball play-by-play commentator Max Miller said. Last year, they played with such joy and with such jubilation. … [On Friday] they harnessed the energy from last year, just that buoyancy, and that’s so huge for this team. … The joy is back in Philips gym. It was lovely to watch.”

Dufour echoed similar sentiments about the team momentum moving forward.

“I could not be more proud to be a part of this team,” Dufour said in a message to the Review. “We really came together and took down a team that we have never beaten in my time here. I think that the reason we played so well is because we were locked in, focused, and ready for a challenge. We also celebrated everything. Whether I was on the court or on the bench I felt the fire and the love of everyone around me. We truly played for each other. I’m so incredibly proud of this group of girls and I can’t wait to keep going with this momentum.”

From the outset, the Yeowomen showcased their determination and skill, with Kaya leading the charge. The Istanbul native recorded an impressive 16.5 points, contributing 11 kills on 21 attempts for a striking .476 hitting percentage, doubling her kills from last season. In addition to her offensive prowess, Kaya also added four aces, five digs, and three block assists, while maintaining flawless performance on 20 service receptions. This outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, as she was deservedly named NCAC Women’s Volleyball Athlete of the Week. Her ability to dominate on both offense and defense showcased her versatility and commitment to the game. Beyond her impressive stats, Kaya’s relentless work ethic and dedication to honing her skills reflect the values of the program, making this recognition a fitting tribute to her hard work.

“We have been working so hard. Everyone shows up to practice with passion and discipline. We do our best to set the standard high in practices,” Kaya said. “The OWU game was a great opportunity to translate our practice performance into game performance. We are a team that loves celebrating each other all the time. I am so honored to be named as athlete of the week. I couldn’t have played the way I played without my team. I believe that it is easy to show your personality and play your game in a place where you feel you belong and are safe. When I am at the gym with my team, I am home and I feel safe.”

Kaya also showed her appreciation for the encouragement she has received both on and off the court.

“I am so grateful for the support and mentorship I got from my coaches,” Kaya said. “I want to especially thank [Head Volleyball] Coach [Jasmine] Brown, [Assistant Volleyball] Coach [Katie Stansbury], [Assistant Athletics Director and Deputy Title IX and Equity Coordinator for Athletics] Erica [Rau], and [Assistant Volleyball] Coach Briauna [Pauley] for their endless support. I also want to thank my friends who always show up to our volleyball games and give me huge hugs after each game. Let’s pack the Squirrel’s Nest!”

As the season progresses, Kaya’s contributions will undoubtedly be pivotal in the Yeowomen’s pursuit of success.

With the win, the Yeowomen improved their record to 3–11 overall and 1–1 in the NCAC. Oberlin will look to build on this momentum in conference Sunday against Wittenberg University in Springfield at 1 p.m.