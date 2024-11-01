Soccer Shuts out Hiram

Last Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Oberlin men’s soccer team seized an impressive 4–0 win at home on Fred Shults Field against Hiram College. The game was one of high importance, as it marked the team’s first conference win of the season.

Oberlin’s offense came out strong and fast, quickly commanding the field. Defense was no less impressive, stopping all attacks made by Hiram.

The team was on the attack right after kick-off, quickly moving the ball down the field. This assertiveness eventually culminated in a shot on goal made by third-year Nathan Thompson only two minutes into the first half. The shot was stopped by Hiram’s goalkeeper Tyler Jurgensen. Oberlin did not let up; in the first 10 minutes alone, there were a combined total of four shots made by Oberlin. Two of them were well on target but stopped by Jurgensen. The Yeomen persisted, and, only 30 minutes into the first half, Oberlin scored its first goal against the Terriers.

The goal was scored by fourth-year forward Toby Wells-Zimmerman, his third of the season and first in conference competition. The shot was assisted by fourth-year midfielder Anthony Pacewicz. Not long after, Hiram got its first opportunity for a shot on goal. However, the attempt was quickly shut down by second-year goalkeeper Vince Fortuna. Then, as the clock neared the 45-minute mark and the first half was coming to an end, Hiram made a fast breakaway toward Oberlin’s goal, but it was once again stopped by Fortuna. As the first half ended, Oberlin led 1–0.

The Yeomen entered the second half on the offensive, with Wells-Zimmerman making another shot on goal within minutes. This time, the shot was stopped by Hiram’s goalkeeper. Shortly after, another opportunity for Oberlin arose as Wells-Zimmerman took a corner kick, allowing first-year Ian Hererra to launch a header that narrowly hit the goalpost. Eight minutes into the second half, Hiram got another chance to score, but the shot was again stopped by Fortuna, making it the Oberlin goalkeeper’s third save of the game.

The Yeomen quickly responded to Hiram’s attack with a shot attempt by third-year Graham Field. Though Field’s shot was stopped, the Crimson and Gold were not. About a minute later, Pacewicz scored his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Thompson, whose on-target corner kick helped open up the shot. After scoring, Pacewicz was subbed out for second-year midfielder Leo Pelizzari-Astle, who scored yet another goal within only a minute of entering the game. This was Pelizzari-Astle’s first goal of the season, and against a conference team, no less. Only about five minutes later, first-year midfielder Walter Gomez-Torres scored his second goal of the season, bringing the score to 4–0.

“Everyone was playing with confidence and freedom, resulting in one of our best performances of the season,” Field said. “It was great to see some new people score goals, highlighting the depth of [our] team.”

Fortuna also spoke highly of the team.

“It was a good performance from the boys at home, but we still expect much more from this group,” he said. “Two more games to go — we’ll have to stay solid.”

Overall, the team was well organized and strong last Wednesday, and they will have to continue the good work in the upcoming conference games. The Yeomen will take the field for their last regular season game this Saturday at home against Wabash College at 1 p.m.