In The Locker Room with Dre Campbell, Basketball Captain and Vlogger

What does being named a team captain mean to you?

It’s the label of a leader of the team, and that means that you’re a representation of men’s basketball at Oberlin. When you’re in that role, you set the example. It’s your responsibility to know the plays and help the other players navigate college basketball, because it’s so much different from playing in high school. So it’s not only setting the example of what it is to be a good basketball player and representing Oberlin, but it’s also being a figure that someone looks up to.

Have you had mentors that have taught you about leadership?

My first year, there were a lot of seniors, and each offered different types of advice. So whenever I had trouble, I always had people to turn to, which was pretty cool. And that’s one thing that I also wanted to be able to do — channel the energy that they provided for me and be someone that you’d reach out to about everything.

How have you felt about the season’s so far?

I’m so pumped. It’s awesome to be 6–2 right now. To have a whole shifting winning program right now, it’s pretty awesome, especially my senior year. I’m not looking back at anything so far in disappointment; I’m always looking forward and excited because this is my last year playing basketball in college. I’m trying to absorb all that I can and have a good time. I’m always smiling during practice and goofing off a little bit to keep the energy up of the guys and remind them that we’re volunteering our time because we all want to play this sport.

How does it feel to be a fourth-year?

Oh, I feel old. It’s cool to be a fourth- year because I’ve been on this campus for [what feels like forever] — I almost want to label myself as a native of Oberlin. It’s bittersweet, though, because I understand that I only have a few months left of sitting in a classroom and absorbing as much knowledge as I can from the fantastic professors at this school. The level of engagement and critical thinking skills [required] in a classroom setting is fantastic. Oberlin pushes you to think more critically and doesn’t sugarcoat the facts. So it is a little bittersweet, but also it’s my time. When I see young first-years, I remember those days and realize that it’s my time to walk through the arches and move on.