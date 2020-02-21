Varsity Basketball Teams Raise LGBTQ+ Awareness

Photo courtesy of OC Athletics

Last week, the Oberlin men’s and women’s varsity basketball teams partnered with the Multicultural Resource Center to host Love Always Wins, a Pride event. Team members wore rainbow shoelaces at their games against the Allegheny College Gators in Philips gym. Rainbow sunglasses were also sold at the venue for $1, with all proceeds going to the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention for youth in the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, the Athletics department recognized all faculty and staff members in attendance. “It was great,” said College third-year and men’s basketball player Jordan Armstrong. “I think that both teams here really are proud of our identity as Oberlin students and the environment that we foster here for all students, being proud of all genders, sexualities, and ways of life. It felt really good for me and all of my teammates to be able to compete as proud athletes.” These games came off the heels of an important statement made by former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, who announced that his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender. The impact of Wade’s statement is covered on page 16 of this issue (“The Wade Family’s Positive Influence”). Both teams are approaching the end of their seasons and will play their final home games Saturday, Feb. 22. See the women’s and men’s teams compete at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.