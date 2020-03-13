Hype Music You Can Wash Your Hands To

Life is chaotic right now, and everyone is handling the turmoil in their own way. For many athletes, chaos comes with the territory of competition. Whether it’s psyching themselves up for an early morning practice or getting themselves ready for a big game, athletes across all sports consistently find ways to navigate chaos and manage stress.

One of the most common ways to do this is through music. Hype music, as it is typically referred to, is an integral part of many athletes’ preparation for competition. More recently, music is being championed as a way to teach people how to wash their hands in this trying time.

Below are some of the best, most unique, and most classic hype songs, according to me, your friendly neighborhood sports editor, and several College athletes.

“I’m Shipping Up To Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

“I wouldn’t call it the weirdest, definitely more unique though,” said College second-year and football player Chris Allen. “It’s this Irish war song that [College fourth-year] JT Godfrey often played. It was definitely a change of pace for me, but it still did the job.”

Although I initially thought this song would be foreign to me, its first notes were immediately familiar. When competing, it’s important for an athlete to fear nothing. This is the song for that. Truly, I don’t think I could tell you any lyrics to this song off the top of my head aside from the chorus, but this song coursed through my veins as it slipped through my ears. It’s the first song I’ve listened to for this piece, and it’s got me super psyched to write the rest. In short, Allen was spot on. It does the job.

“Boss B***h” by Doja Cat

“I like Doja Cat,” said College third-year and men’s lacrosse player Joey Edell. “I try to rely on preparation [and] tend to tune [music] out mostly and focus on the game, unless Doja Cat comes on.”

Doja Cat is definitely a more mainstream artist than Dropkick Murphys, so I was familiar with her work before speaking to Edell. That being said, I’d never really considered her a hype music producing artist. Boy, was I wrong. “Boss B***h,” off the Birds of Prey soundtrack, has me ready to take on the world. Similar to “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” it gives me the feeling that I can do anything. The difference between the two is that “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” makes me feel like I’m indestructible. Nothing on the outside can hurt me. Listening to “Boss B***h,” I feel invincible, inside and outside. No weapon formed against me shall prosper. I’m a Boss B***h.

“Shimmy” by Aminé

“The most unique song for me is ‘Shimmy’ by Aminé,” said College second-year and men’s track and field athlete Zac Ntia. “The first line gets me super excited and puts a smile on my face.”

This is a good time to discuss the different ways a song can elevate to the level of hype song. Some, like the two I’ve already covered, get you ready for any challenge that may come your way. Others put your mind at ease, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. Then, there are songs like “Shimmy.” Songs that give you an attitude. Songs so full of ego and confidence that they spill out of your headphones and into your body, getting you ready to ignore the rest of the world because the rest of the world doesn’t matter. From that first line that Ntia mentioned to the end of the song’s two minute, 15 second run time, “Shimmy” is the kind of music that you make a stank face to. It’s the type of song you listen to on the train when you don’t want to be disturbed. It gives you power that others can see and feel. This is my personal favorite on this list, and I’m adding it to several of my personal playlists. I encourage you to do the same.

“Cheeki Breeki” by Starslav feat. Dimitri4k

“‘Cheeki Breeki,’” said Edell. “Easy.”

This was easily the most obscure song that was mentioned to me. I listened to it on repeat for five minutes before I Googled it. I don’t know what I was looking for, but I didn’t find it. As best as I can tell, it is a song that was inspired by a phrase popularized by a Russian first-person shooter game, but I could be way off. I have several questions about this song, but its upbeat tempo has me ready to run. I feel like this would be a great song for any activity that requires a lot of movement. Unencumbered by silly things like lyrics or mainstream recognition, “Cheeki Breeki” is my sleeper pick for best hype song on this list.

“Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill

I don’t know if there’s been a professional sports team in recent years whose players wore their heart on their sleeve and showed the public their personality more than the 2017–2018 Philadelphia Eagles. They were a cultural phenomenon like no other. They were brash and relished the idea that they were villains, even when they were widely accepted as America’s team headed into the Super Bowl. Part of this attitude came from the way they embraced the city of Philadelphia and the way the city embraced them. The Eagles were attitude personified.

That’s what this song is.

It will forever be tied to that team, and I don’t think Meek Mill would want it any other way. It builds slowly, and you build with it. When the tonal shift happens in the middle of the song, you shift with it. You, Meek, and the entire city of Philadelphia are united at that moment. Some consider “Dreams and Nightmares” to be an underdog anthem. It was when it came out, but now, I associate it with triumph. The Eagles won that Super Bowl. Meek Mill is a massive success. Listen to this song, and you will be too.

“We Are The Champions” by Queen

This. This song may have invented the concept of hype music. I’d be doing everyone a disservice if I left it off the list. There is just something so grand about this song. The drums, the guitars, the vocals. Everything works perfectly. You can listen to it anywhere, at any time, and be inspired to greatness. Yes, it’s overplayed. I don’t care. It’s a masterpiece.

Although these songs were all pitched by athletes or are extremely popular in athletic circles, they are not exclusively for these groups. Whether you just want some fresh tunes for your workout or you had grown bored of your “Songs To Cry To” playlist, you can incorporate these songs into your everyday life. I think they all have a ton of merit. It’s a trying time for everyone. Why not at least hear some new music? And, at the very least, wash your hands.