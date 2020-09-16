In Memory of Aiden Day, College Fourth-Year

Aiden Day passed away Aug. 29, 2020. He is survived by his sister, College third-year Aniella Day, and their parents Christian Day and Dr. Carmel Schettino.

The staff of The Oberlin Review extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of College fourth-year Aiden Day, who died Aug. 29, 2020, at the age of 22.

At Oberlin, Day was a Politics and Hispanic Studies double major and a beloved member of the men’s lacrosse team. He was deeply passionate about social justice and standing up against prejudice within the athletics community. As a Politics major, Day was interested in envisioning how the U.S. government could be improved and attentive to keep up with current events.

“Aiden Day is one of the most special people I have ever met — his kindness and compassion were impressive, his values commendable, and his laugh contagious,” College fourth-year Matthew Barry wrote in an email to the Review. “He was a hard worker and always put others before himself. Inspiring does not even begin to describe the courage he showed throughout his battle. I’m grateful for the time we spent together and lasting memories we made. He was one of the good ones. In short, I’m thankful that he was my teammate, my roommate, and most importantly, my friend.”

Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Topher Grossman shared similar sentiments.

“Aiden Day embodies what it means to be a remarkable human being,” Grossman wrote in an email to the Review. “You could not ask for a better friend or teammate in your life. Anyone that knew Aiden, met Aiden, or learned about his story, is probably a better person because of him.”

Day was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November of 2018. Following his diagnosis, Day continued to be an integral member of the lacrosse team.

“Aiden will continue to be the heartbeat and a guiding light for the men’s lacrosse program,” Associate Vice President for Athletics Advancement and Delta Lodge Director of Athletics & Physical Education Natalie Winkelfoos wrote for GoYeo. “The way he chose to show up in this world and for his teammates made an impact that is beyond measure. He is the illustration of courage, kindness, strength and love.”

Day is survived by his sister, Oberlin College third-year Aniella Day, and by his parents, Christian Day and Dr. Carmel Schettino.

Interested parties can donate to Cambiando Vidas in Day’s name.