Crossword: “Switching” It Up

Across:

1 Part of the face

6 Oberlin group that approves budgets for student organizations

9 Collective term for the six largest fossil fuel companies in the world

12 Capital of Ghana

14 _____ Night, Van Gogh’s most famous painting

15 Makes you yawn; ____ you

16 Puppet on strings

18 Center fielders

21 International Symposium on Concurrent Enterprising acronym

22 Only three U.S. presidents have faced ________

26 Oberlin grads, minus “i”

27 An online alternative to an open house

30 Console often used to play videogames

34 John Philip _____, composer

35 Soak (up)

36 A butterfingers’ comment (after dropping something)

41 Trusted; _____ on

42 Strings that are often mocked in orchestral humor

46 Ron Weasley’s favorite curse word

47 Make angry

48 Stitched

49 Garden of _____

Down:

1 Alternative news source to CNN or FOX

2 Punch or smack

3 Popular Oberlin grocery store

4 Standard

5 Thunder onomatopoeia

6 Use Chromecast, on a TV

7 Worry, or a part of a guitar

8 Toss, as a fishing line

10 Famous Gershwin, or a paramilitary group in Ireland

11 A line, sung

13 Common misspelling of the word concede

17 Kind of

18 American spies

19 Self-deprecating internet abbreviation

20 Another word for twirled

23 Carbon monoxide from an engine, e.g.

24 Irritated

25 Pulls along behind, as a car with a flat

28 Rest of A,Y,E?

29 ____ torn

31 Football 6-pointer, informally

32 Feminine “that” in Spanish

33 Gullible

36 Spheres

37 Town in the Dutch province of Overijssel

38 Snow clearer

39 Envy, out of seven

40 Days of _____ (long ago)

43 Chap

44 18–22, for most Oberlin students

45 One of 100 in D.C., abbr.