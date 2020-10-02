Crossword: “Switching” It Up
Across:
1 Part of the face
6 Oberlin group that approves budgets for student organizations
9 Collective term for the six largest fossil fuel companies in the world
12 Capital of Ghana
14 _____ Night, Van Gogh’s most famous painting
15 Makes you yawn; ____ you
16 Puppet on strings
18 Center fielders
21 International Symposium on Concurrent Enterprising acronym
22 Only three U.S. presidents have faced ________
26 Oberlin grads, minus “i”
27 An online alternative to an open house
30 Console often used to play videogames
34 John Philip _____, composer
35 Soak (up)
36 A butterfingers’ comment (after dropping something)
41 Trusted; _____ on
42 Strings that are often mocked in orchestral humor
46 Ron Weasley’s favorite curse word
47 Make angry
48 Stitched
49 Garden of _____
Down:
1 Alternative news source to CNN or FOX
2 Punch or smack
3 Popular Oberlin grocery store
4 Standard
5 Thunder onomatopoeia
6 Use Chromecast, on a TV
7 Worry, or a part of a guitar
8 Toss, as a fishing line
10 Famous Gershwin, or a paramilitary group in Ireland
11 A line, sung
13 Common misspelling of the word concede
17 Kind of
18 American spies
19 Self-deprecating internet abbreviation
20 Another word for twirled
23 Carbon monoxide from an engine, e.g.
24 Irritated
25 Pulls along behind, as a car with a flat
28 Rest of A,Y,E?
29 ____ torn
31 Football 6-pointer, informally
32 Feminine “that” in Spanish
33 Gullible
36 Spheres
37 Town in the Dutch province of Overijssel
38 Snow clearer
39 Envy, out of seven
40 Days of _____ (long ago)
43 Chap
44 18–22, for most Oberlin students
45 One of 100 in D.C., abbr.