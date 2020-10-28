Students+Get+Out+The+Vote+with+COVID-Safe+Rideshare+Program

Oberlin voters should take their absentee ballots to the Lorain County Board of Elections dropbox instead of mailing them to ensure that their vote will be counted by Election Day. To help students early-vote or drop off absentee ballots, the Oberlin College Democrats have organized a rideshare program from Oct. 24–Nov. 3.

Students can sign up to request or provide a ride through this Google form. Rideshare participants are required to wear masks and keep the windows open.