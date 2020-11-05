Jim Jordan Defeats Democrat Shannon Freshour in 4th Congressional District Race

Editors Note: This story is ongoing. This article will be updated as candidates respond to the results.

Incumbent Republican Jim Jordan has been re-elected to represent Ohio’s 4th Congressional District for an eighth term. Jordan ran against Democratic challenger Shannon Freshour who hoped she would convince moderates to vote blue in a district that is highly gerrymandered.

With all ballots counted, Jordan has amassed 67.9 percent of the vote against Freshour’s 29.4 percent, according to results from the Associated Press.

Throughout her campaign, Freshour garnered high-profile endorsements, such as from The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, and raised significantly more money than past Democratic challengers.

“I’d like to extend my deepest thanks to Team Shannon — all of my staff, volunteers and supporters — and to the many Ohioans who cast their ballots in my favor on Tuesday,” Freshour wrote in a statement yesterday morning. “We knew this was not going to be an easy fight.”

Despite her defeat, Freshour’s campaign won more votes than former Democratic candidate Janet Garrett, who ran against Jordan in the last three election cycles. Freshour gained roughly 10,000 more votes than Garrett received in 2018.

Critics argue that the districts’ borders are drawn to exaggerate Republican votes, making a Democratic win unlikely. In fact, Ohio’s 4th District is often referred to as “the duck district” because of its awkward, duck-like shape.

“It’s not democracy, in my opinion, when [Republicans] draw the districts so that the candidates get to pick their voters rather than the other way around,” Garrett said. “They used a scalpel to try to take away the voices for the Democrats across the state.”

Ohio passed an amendment in 2018 that created an independent commission to determine districts, and Democrats in the region have their hopes set on the redistricting that will occur in Ohio following the recent census. They’re counting on the commission to draw fairer lines that give progressive candidates a fighting chance.

“With redistricting just around the corner, the movement to unseat Jim Jordan and end gerrymandering has only just begun,” Freshour wrote. “To my supporters, thank you, and don’t lose hope. The countdown to 2022 has just started and this fight is far from over.”

Despite these hopes, the Ohio legislature remains overwhelmingly Republican after last night, which makes Democrats nervous about the prospect of redistricting. Incumbent Republican Gayle Manning — who participated in the gerrymandering of Lorain County nine years ago according to a League of Women Voters of Ohio report — prevailed in her competitive state House race against challenger Zach Stepp.

Jordan’s win also comes as Trump overtook Biden in both Lorain County and Ohio. Trump’s victory in Lorain was unexpected after Lorain voted for Obama twice, and Clinton won the county in 2016 by a slim margin.

Across the country, many predicted a blue wave for Election Day, but Democrats failed to flip key states like Florida, Texas, and Ohio and are still trying to understand what went wrong.

“I’m baffled,” said Garrett. “I have no idea because I spent days, weeks, months, phone banking and talking to voters and … I’ve also talked to a lot of disaffected Republicans, so I can’t account for it. I really have no explanation as to why that would have happened.”