Your Vote Affects Me It might not always seem like it, but there are more than enough reasons for foreign nationals to be invested in American politics. I’ve had the unp...

Trump Stance on Election Results Disrespects Democracy Donald Trump is our president and has every right to ensure that President-elect Biden was duly and fairly elected by the American voters. However sho...

Khalid and Zoë Decide Everything: The Free Foot Debacle These opinions do not reflect the views of The Oberlin Review staff. However, we are amazing and knowledgeable about many things, so we’re glad th...

Tales of a Teen in Quarantine Editor’s note: This article centers the experience of the COVID-19 quarantine of one student, and is not necessarily representative of a universal e...