Pancakes, Bacon Mark the Start of the New Semester

At Monday’s Welcome Back Late Night Breakfast, students gathered around Stevenson Dining Hall to eat pancakes and reconnect with old friends. Administrators and staff members worked the Stevenson Dining Hall lines, handing out fruit, dishing up hashbrowns and bacon, and, of course, flipping pancakes. President Carmen Twillie Ambar herself took center stage as she chatted with students while serving them pancakes.

“[The late night breakfast was] so delicious, honestly,” said double- degree fourth-year Kenji Anderson. “I feel like it really energized me … for the semester, and I would really like to thank the president for hosting this.”