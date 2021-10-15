Comic: The Freshman Horde

On Jan. 18, College first-year Helen Hastings was killed in Texas in a gun accident. Hastings' friends â€” many of whom were first-years themselves â€...
I remember flying into Cleveland from Mumbai two years ago, excited at how drastically my life was about to change and how lucky I was to be able to l...
Editor's note: The concerns raised in this article were addressed between the initial writing of the piece and publication. All Special Issue staffers...
Last year, the Admissions Office initiated a three-year pilot of test-optional admissions cycles in response to the difficulty of scheduling and sitti...
As we enter the 2021â€“22 school year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic seems more manageable than it did last year. While I now have some hope for a nor...