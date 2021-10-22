Students Disappointed in ’Sco Amid COVID-19 Changes

“I have not been [to Splitchers] more than once this semester — and for good reason,” he said. “With masks and other restrictions, the people are just kind of awkward.”

Auby is not the only student who feels disheartened by the loss of “normal” Splitchers. Kaylyn Ready, College third-year and one of the managers at the ’Sco, addressed this concern.

“We’re really just trying to keep everybody safe in multiple ways, like making sure that people aren’t drinking too much, and monitoring the crowd, and making sure whatever’s going on is keeping people safe,” she said.

The ’Sco’s management team meets regularly to discuss these policies as it tries to navigate the balance between safety and fun. Given the current circumstances, that means temporarily ceasing drink service.

“We don’t want people just getting a drink and chugging it and leaving their masks down,” Ready said. “Also, drunk people tend to forget to put their masks on.”

Most students understand why the policies exist. However, that does not change the dampened feeling of being at Splitchers, and the student body feels frustrated. College fourth-year Zach Bayfield used to attend Splitchers for a mid-week mental recharge. This year, he feels like Splitchers cannot serve that same purpose. Restrictions, although necessary, make the event less relaxing.

“There’s no denying that they’re doing the right thing, but at the same time, it makes it unlikely for people to come to the ’Sco at the same rate they did before,” Bayfield said.